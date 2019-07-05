NTPC Share Price Live: NTPC Shares Fall by 2.2% as Nirmala Sitharaman Presents Union Budget 2019

The share price of NTPC fell by 2.20 per cent to open at 142.80. With Union Budget 2019 being announced, the price of NTPC shares fell by 3.15 points.

The BSE group ‘A’ stock of face value Rs 10 has touched a 52-week high of Rs 146.17 on 3 July 2019 and a 52-week low of Rs 106.75 on 13 February 2019.

The NTPC stock has fallen over 6% in the last one year compared with the 12% rise in the benchmark Nifty 50 index. The promoter holding in the company stood at 56.09%, while Institutions and Non-Institutions held 40.53% and 3.38%, respectively.

NTPC is the largest power utility company in India and has presence in coal, gas, solar pv, hydro and wind power generation and coal mining.

NTPC has recently signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Power Grid Corporation of India to set up the National Electricity Distribution Company (NEDCL). NEDCL will be a joint venture (JV) of the two on 50:50 equity basis. The main aim of this JV is to undertake business for distribution of electricity in distribution circles of India and related activities.