CBDT Data Reveals Number of Crorepati Taxpayers Rose 20% to 97,689 in One Year
The number such individuals having taxable income of over Rs 1 crore stood at 81,344 during assessment year 2017-18.
Image for representation.
New Delhi: The number of crorepati taxpayers shot up 20 per cent to 97,689 during assessment year (AY) 2018-19, as per tax returns data released by the revenue department.
The number such individuals having taxable income of over Rs 1 crore stood at 81,344 during AY 2017-18.
The Central Board of Direct Taxes on Friday released time-series data updated up to fiscal year 2018-19 and income-distribution data for AY 2018-19 (fiscal year 2017-18).
The data includes income-distribution information of corporate, firms, Hindu Undivided Families (HUFs) and individuals.
If all taxpayers are included, the number of those with taxable income of more than Rs 1 crore per annum rises to about 1.67 lakh, a 19 per cent rise over AY 2017-18.
In all, more than 5.87 crore income tax returns were filled, as per the statistics generated from e-filed returns (digitally signed, e-verified or where ITRV has been received) submitted up to August 15, 2019.
The data revealed that over 5.52 crore individuals, 11.3 lakh HUFs, 12.69 lakh firms and 8.41 lakh companies were among those who filed returns.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
Popcorn With Smoke, Pizza Dosa And Quirky Food Experiments At Horn Ok Please
-
Thursday 04 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Will Wayanad Be A Safe Seat For Rahul Gandhi?
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019
Brexit So Far: What Led To The Chaos?
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
Fighting Insurgency In Kashmir: 740 Soldiers Killed In 12 Years
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
Shamima Begum, UK Teen Who Joined IS, Reveals Why She Has No Regrets
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|TCS
|1,986.85
|-0.88
|Indiabulls Hsg
|209.90
|7.45
|Infosys
|814.80
|4.05
|IndusInd Bank
|1,223.20
|-0.43
|Yes Bank
|39.60
|-3.30
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Indiabulls Hsg
|209.95
|7.67
|Yes Bank
|39.60
|-3.30
|TCS
|1,987.05
|-0.87
|IndusInd Bank
|1,223.25
|-0.46
|Bandhan Bank
|583.40
|15.08
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Cipla
|441.35
|4.55
|Vedanta
|147.05
|4.18
|Infosys
|814.80
|4.05
|Tata Motors
|121.30
|3.85
|ONGC
|129.00
|2.79
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Infosys
|815.70
|4.19
|Vedanta
|146.95
|3.96
|Tata Motors
|121.35
|3.81
|ONGC
|129.10
|2.95
|Tata Steel
|339.40
|2.94
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Yes Bank
|39.60
|-3.30
|IOC
|143.40
|-3.24
|GAIL
|124.95
|-1.88
|M&M
|560.10
|-1.05
|Zee Entertain
|242.50
|-1.02
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Yes Bank
|39.60
|-3.30
|M&M
|559.80
|-1.19
|TCS
|1,987.05
|-0.87
|Reliance
|1,352.40
|-0.73
|IndusInd Bank
|1,223.25
|-0.46
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Copenhagen Climate Summit: Arvind Kejriwal Reiterates Focus on Electric Buses, Odd-Even Scheme
- Priyanka Chopra Reunites with 'Vegas Baby' Nick Jonas After Wrapping up The Sky Is Pink Promotions
- Nokia 6.2 Launched in India at Rs 15,999: Everything You Need to Know
- OnePlus 7T Pro, 7T Pro McLaren Edition Unveiled: Price, Specs, Launch Date and More
- Eden Hazard Cannot Be a Cristiano Ronaldo Replacement for Real Madrid, Feels Arsene Wenger