GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

60% Rise in Number of Crorepatis in India Since 2014, Says Tax Body

The data also added that a growth of more than 80 per cent was registered in the number of returns filed in the last four financial years.

PTI

Updated:October 22, 2018, 4:03 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
60% Rise in Number of Crorepatis in India Since 2014, Says Tax Body
Representative image
Loading...
New Delhi: The number of taxpayers earning above Rs 1 crore per annum has risen to over 1.40 lakh in the country in the last four years, depicting a growth of about 60 per cent, the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) said Monday.

Releasing key statistics of income tax and direct taxes for a period of about four years, the policy-making body of the I-T department said the number of individual taxpayers earning over Rs 1 crore annually had seen a growth of about 68 per cent.

"The total number of taxpayers (corporates, firms, Hindu undivided families among others) showing income of above Rs 1 crore has registered a sharp increase. While 88,649 taxpayers had disclosed income above Rs 1 crore in assessment year 2014-15, the figure was 1,40,139 for AY 2017-18, which is a growth of about 60 per cent," the CBDT said.

Similarly, it said, the number of individual taxpayers disclosing income above Rs 1 crore had increased during the same period from 48,416 to 81,344, which translated into a growth of 68 per cent.

CBDT Chairman Sushil Chandra said these numbers were a result of putting in a number of legislative, informative and enforcement efforts by the tax department over the last four years.

The data also added that a growth of more than 80 per cent was registered in the number of returns filed in the last four financial years — from 3.79 crore in 2013-14 to 6.85 crore in 2017-18.
| Edited by: Nitya Thirumalai
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
S&P BSE SENSEX

34,134.38 -181.25 ( -0.53%)

NIFTY 50

10,245.25 -58.30 ( -0.57%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Indiabulls Hsg 713.15 9.08
Reliance 1,062.65 -3.51
ICICI Bank 327.10 3.69
HDFC Bank 1,998.90 1.58
Dewan Housing 188.40 -10.52
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
Indiabulls Hsg 714.45 9.20
Dewan Housing 190.10 -10.25
SBI 259.95 -0.35
Axis Bank 561.10 -0.20
Reliance 1,062.45 -3.56
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Indiabulls Hsg 713.15 9.08
Eicher Motors 22,425.10 3.70
ICICI Bank 327.10 3.69
HCL Tech 980.05 2.25
NTPC 164.85 2.11
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
ICICI Bank 327.00 3.84
NTPC 165.00 1.95
Bajaj Auto 2,556.80 1.86
HDFC Bank 1,993.00 1.38
Vedanta 213.25 0.99
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
IndusInd Bank 1,449.45 -8.07
BPCL 271.15 -4.37
UltraTechCement 3,463.25 -4.05
Reliance 1,062.65 -3.51
Bajaj Finserv 5,250.20 -3.12
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
IndusInd Bank 1,442.20 -8.52
Reliance 1,062.45 -3.56
Yes Bank 211.00 -3.08
ONGC 156.10 -3.07
Asian Paints 1,201.45 -2.95
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Loading...