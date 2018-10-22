English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
60% Rise in Number of Crorepatis in India Since 2014, Says Tax Body
The data also added that a growth of more than 80 per cent was registered in the number of returns filed in the last four financial years.
Representative image
New Delhi: The number of taxpayers earning above Rs 1 crore per annum has risen to over 1.40 lakh in the country in the last four years, depicting a growth of about 60 per cent, the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) said Monday.
Releasing key statistics of income tax and direct taxes for a period of about four years, the policy-making body of the I-T department said the number of individual taxpayers earning over Rs 1 crore annually had seen a growth of about 68 per cent.
"The total number of taxpayers (corporates, firms, Hindu undivided families among others) showing income of above Rs 1 crore has registered a sharp increase. While 88,649 taxpayers had disclosed income above Rs 1 crore in assessment year 2014-15, the figure was 1,40,139 for AY 2017-18, which is a growth of about 60 per cent," the CBDT said.
Similarly, it said, the number of individual taxpayers disclosing income above Rs 1 crore had increased during the same period from 48,416 to 81,344, which translated into a growth of 68 per cent.
CBDT Chairman Sushil Chandra said these numbers were a result of putting in a number of legislative, informative and enforcement efforts by the tax department over the last four years.
The data also added that a growth of more than 80 per cent was registered in the number of returns filed in the last four financial years — from 3.79 crore in 2013-14 to 6.85 crore in 2017-18.
| Edited by: Nitya Thirumalai
