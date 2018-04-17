NVB PLC Sells Idea Cellular Shares Worth Rs 280 Crore

: NVB plc on Tuesday sold nearly four crore shares of telecom operator Idea Cellular for Rs 280.57 crore through an open market transaction.According to the bulk deal data available with BSE, NVB PLC disposed of 3.92 crore shares, amounting to 0.90 per cent stake in the telecom operator.The shares were offloaded at a price of Rs 71.5 apiece, valuing the transaction at Rs 280.57 crore, the data showed.The buyer(s) of the shares could not be ascertained immediately.Idea Cellular stock ended at Rs 71.40, up 0.21 per cent from the previous close on BSE.