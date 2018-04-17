English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
NVB PLC Sells Idea Cellular Shares Worth Rs 280 Crore
According to the bulk deal data available with BSE, NVB PLC disposed of 3.92 crore shares, amounting to 0.90 per cent stake in the telecom operator.
New Delhi: NVB plc on Tuesday sold nearly four crore shares of telecom operator Idea Cellular for Rs 280.57 crore through an open market transaction.
According to the bulk deal data available with BSE, NVB PLC disposed of 3.92 crore shares, amounting to 0.90 per cent stake in the telecom operator.
The shares were offloaded at a price of Rs 71.5 apiece, valuing the transaction at Rs 280.57 crore, the data showed.
The buyer(s) of the shares could not be ascertained immediately.
Idea Cellular stock ended at Rs 71.40, up 0.21 per cent from the previous close on BSE.
Most Active
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|ITC
|275.35
|+7.75
|+2.90
|Vakrangee
|125.80
|+5.95
|+4.96
|ICICI Bank
|290.05
|-1.70
|-0.58
|Infosys
|1,125.95
|+0.75
|+0.07
|Hindalco
|242.80
|+3.40
|+1.42
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Vakrangee
|125.65
|+5.95
|+4.97
|Indiabulls Vent
|389.85
|+16.40
|+4.39
|Idea Cellular
|71.65
|+0.25
|+0.35
|Eris Life
|789.25
|-10.00
|-1.25
|Yes Bank
|309.25
|+1.30
|+0.42
Top Gainers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|ITC
|275.35
|+7.75
|+2.90
|Wipro
|292.65
|+7.90
|+2.77
|Zee Entertain
|588.25
|+12.80
|+2.22
|UltraTechCement
|3,992.35
|+75.10
|+1.92
|GAIL
|330.65
|+5.00
|+1.54
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|ITC
|275.30
|+7.55
|+2.82
|Wipro
|292.35
|+6.85
|+2.40
|Bharti Airtel
|386.20
|+4.90
|+1.29
|Tata Steel
|601.50
|+5.65
|+0.95
|Adani Ports
|385.95
|+3.10
|+0.81
Top Losers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|HPCL
|319.60
|-10.45
|-3.17
|Axis Bank
|518.25
|-14.15
|-2.66
|Titan Company
|977.10
|-20.50
|-2.05
|Lupin
|790.55
|-14.50
|-1.80
|Tech Mahindra
|656.80
|-11.50
|-1.72
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Axis Bank
|518.70
|-13.85
|-2.60
|M&M
|797.05
|-12.55
|-1.55
|IndusInd Bank
|1,844.65
|-22.95
|-1.23
|Hero Motocorp
|3,733.55
|-36.45
|-0.97
|Coal India
|285.05
|-2.55
|-0.89
