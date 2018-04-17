GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

NVB PLC Sells Idea Cellular Shares Worth Rs 280 Crore

According to the bulk deal data available with BSE, NVB PLC disposed of 3.92 crore shares, amounting to 0.90 per cent stake in the telecom operator.

IANS

Updated:April 17, 2018, 9:13 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
NVB PLC Sells Idea Cellular Shares Worth Rs 280 Crore
Image for representation only.
New Delhi: NVB plc on Tuesday sold nearly four crore shares of telecom operator Idea Cellular for Rs 280.57 crore through an open market transaction.

According to the bulk deal data available with BSE, NVB PLC disposed of 3.92 crore shares, amounting to 0.90 per cent stake in the telecom operator.

The shares were offloaded at a price of Rs 71.5 apiece, valuing the transaction at Rs 280.57 crore, the data showed.

The buyer(s) of the shares could not be ascertained immediately.

Idea Cellular stock ended at Rs 71.40, up 0.21 per cent from the previous close on BSE.

Also Watch

| Edited by: Bijaya Das
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
S&P BSE Sensex

34,331.68 -63.38 ( -0.18%)

Nifty 50

10,526.20 -22.50 ( -0.21%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
ITC 275.35 +7.75 +2.90
Vakrangee 125.80 +5.95 +4.96
ICICI Bank 290.05 -1.70 -0.58
Infosys 1,125.95 +0.75 +0.07
Hindalco 242.80 +3.40 +1.42
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
Vakrangee 125.65 +5.95 +4.97
Indiabulls Vent 389.85 +16.40 +4.39
Idea Cellular 71.65 +0.25 +0.35
Eris Life 789.25 -10.00 -1.25
Yes Bank 309.25 +1.30 +0.42
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
ITC 275.35 +7.75 +2.90
Wipro 292.65 +7.90 +2.77
Zee Entertain 588.25 +12.80 +2.22
UltraTechCement 3,992.35 +75.10 +1.92
GAIL 330.65 +5.00 +1.54
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
ITC 275.30 +7.55 +2.82
Wipro 292.35 +6.85 +2.40
Bharti Airtel 386.20 +4.90 +1.29
Tata Steel 601.50 +5.65 +0.95
Adani Ports 385.95 +3.10 +0.81
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
HPCL 319.60 -10.45 -3.17
Axis Bank 518.25 -14.15 -2.66
Titan Company 977.10 -20.50 -2.05
Lupin 790.55 -14.50 -1.80
Tech Mahindra 656.80 -11.50 -1.72
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Axis Bank 518.70 -13.85 -2.60
M&M 797.05 -12.55 -1.55
IndusInd Bank 1,844.65 -22.95 -1.23
Hero Motocorp 3,733.55 -36.45 -0.97
Coal India 285.05 -2.55 -0.89
See all Top Losers »

Video Wall

Kathua Rape Case : Is Death the Appropriate Punishment for Raping a Minor

Kathua Rape Case : Is Death the Appropriate Punishment for Raping a Minor

Recommended For You