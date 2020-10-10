NXP, Matson Rise; Advanced Micro Devices, Mallinckrodt Fall

NEW YORK: Stocks that moved heavily or traded substantially Friday:

Advanced Micro Devices Inc., down $3.41 to $83.10.

The chipmaker is in talks to buy rival Xilinx, according to media reports.

Gilead Sciences Inc., up 52 cents to $63.84.

The biotechnology company’s potential COVID-19 treatment quickened recovery time in a study.

NXP Semiconductors N.V., up $6.70 to $141.53.

The chipmaker gave investors an encouraging third-quarter financial update.

KB Home, up 76 cents to $40.82.

The Los Angeles-based homebuilder raised its quarterly dividend by 67%.

Extreme Networks Inc., up 50 cents to $4.61.

The networking company raised its fiscal first-quarter earnings and revenue forecasts.

HCA Healthcare Inc., up $2.13 to $133.96.

The health care services company expects its third-quarter revenue to beat Wall Street forecasts.

Matson Inc., up $6.88 to $51.37.

The Honolulu-based shipping company gave investors a surprisingly good financial and operations update.

Mallinckrodt Plc., down 34 cents to 75 cents.

The pharmaceuticals company may reportedly hand ownership over to unsecured bondholders as part of its bankruptcy.

