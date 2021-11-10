Nykaa Founder Started at 50; Now India's Wealthiest Self-Made Female Billionaire

India’s only unicorn led by a woman made its debut at Dalal Street on Wednesday, November 10, and the stellar response shot CEO and founder Falguni Nayar’s net worth to new heights. The 58-year-old is now India’s richest self made woman billionaire. According to a Bloomberg report, Nayar is now among one of the world’s healthiest, which was backed by Nykaa’s recent initial public offer that got listed on the day amid an ongoing IPO boom across the country. With this achievement, the Nykaa founder and CEO has joined only six other women billionaires in India Bloomberg Billionaires Index, adding another feather to her crown since 2012.

“I started Nykaa at the age of 50 with no experience. I hope the Nykaa journey can inspire each of you to be the Nykaa of your lives," she said ahead of her company’s listing at the National Stock Exchange (NSE).

