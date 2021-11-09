Nykaa IPO GMP Today; Nykaa IPO Share Allotment Finalised: Guide to Check Status, Refund

Nykaa IPO operator FSN E-Commerce Ventures has finalised the share allotment status of its initial public offering (IPO). The most popular online marketplace for beauty and wellness products, has received stellar response from the investors when it had opened for subscription. Nykaa IPO was subscribed more than 82 times.

Nykaa IPO Grey Market Premium (GMP) Today

Nykaa IPO opened for subscription during October 28-November 1 and the price band was fixed at Rs 1,085-1,125 per share. The unlisted shares of Nykaa were available at a price of Rs 2,575 in the grey market. Nykaa IPO grey market premium was Rs 750 on November 9, 67 per cent over the final IPO price of Rs 1,125 per share, according to those deal with unlisted market.

The bidders invested in Nykaa IPO can check share allotment status now. There are two ways to check Nykaa IPO share allotment status — 1) BSE, 2) Registrar’s Website. The equity shares, once alloted, will be credited to your demat account on November 10. Ineligible investors who have not received Nykaa shares, will get the refund in their bank accounts.

How to Check Nykaa IPO Allotment Status via BSE

1) Go to the official BSE website. Via the URL (https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx).

2) It will take you to a page called ‘Status of Issue Application’. There you need to select the ‘Equity’ option.

3) Select ‘FSN E-Commerce Ventures Ltd’ from the drop-down menu that is besides the issue name.

4) Input your application number and the Permanent Account Number (PAN). Then you just click the ‘I am not a robot’ to verify yourself and click ‘Search’. This will show you the status of the application.

How to Check Nykaa IPO Allotment Status via the Registrar’s Website (Link Intime India)

1) Go to the Link Intime India website using the URL: (https://www.linkintime.co.in/IPO/public-issues.html)

2) Select the ‘FSN E-Commerce Ventures Ltd’ option from the drop-down list under ‘Company’. The name will be populated only if the allotment is finalised

3) You need to select either one of the three modes: Application number, Client ID or PAN ID

4) In application type, select between ASBA and non-ASBA

5) Enter the details of the mode you selected in Step 2

6) Fill Captcha and enter ‘Submit’ option

The Nykaa IPO saw massive interest from the investors. The maiden offer attracted bids of over 216.59 crore shares against the total issue size of over 2.64 crore shares, data available with the National Stock Exchange (NSE) showed. The quota reserved for the qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) was booked 91.18 times. The share of non institutional investors was subscribed a whopping 112.02 times and that of retail individual investors (RIIs) was subscribed 12.24 times. The shares for the employees’ segment was booked 1.88 times, the data showed.

Nykaa IPO is expected to get listed on the bourses — BSE and NSE on November 11. “I expect Nykaa to list anywhere above Rs 1,700, implying over more than 50 per cent gains on listing," said Abhay Doshi, founder, UnlistedArena.com, dealing in Pre-IPO and unlisted shares.

On Nykaa IPO, Angel One mentioned, “The IPO is being valued at price/sales of 21.0-21.8x FY2021 revenues of Rs 2,441 crore. The company has also posted strong revenue CAGR of 48.2 per cent between FY2019-20 despite the Covid crisis and register a profit in FY2021. While valuations may appear to be expensive on a P/E basis Nykaa is one of the very few profitable Unicorns in India and we believe that the company is well positioned to benefit from the exponential growth in the online beauty and fashion retailing business over the next decade. Hence we believe that that the valuations are justified."

