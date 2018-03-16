GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

October-December Current Account Deficit Widens Sharply on Higher Imports

The deficit widened to 2.0 percent of gross domestic product, or $13.5 billion, up from 1.4 percent, or $8.0 billion, in the corresponding period a year ago.

Reuters

Updated:March 16, 2018, 7:20 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
October-December Current Account Deficit Widens Sharply on Higher Imports
Reserve Bank of India headquarters. (Picture courtesy: Twitter)
Mumbai: The country's October-December current account deficit widened sharply from a year earlier, driven by higher imports, data from the Reserve Bank of India showed on Friday.

The deficit widened to 2.0 percent of gross domestic product, or $13.5 billion, up from 1.4 percent, or $8.0 billion, in the corresponding period a year ago.

"The widening of the CAD on a year-on-year basis was primarily on account of a higher trade deficit brought about by a larger increase in merchandise imports relative to exports," the RBI said in a statement on India's balance of payments.

Trade deficit widened to $44.1 billion from $33.3 billion a year ago while the balance of payments posted a surplus of $9.4 billion in the October-December period, compared with a deficit of $1.2 billion a year ago, helped by a stronger capital account.

The capital and financial account surplus rose to $12.6 billion in the December quarter from $7.3 billion a year ago, bolstered by robust foreign portfolio inflows worth $5.3 billion during this period, the RBI said.

"The current account deficit is expected to widen in the next fiscal year 2018/19 on firm oil prices," said A Prasanna, chief economist at ICICI Securities Primary Dealership in the financial capital of Mumbai.

"The current account deficit alone is not a big risk, but a combination of higher current account and fiscal deficit and inflation is expected to weigh on the rupee," he added.

Prasanna expects India's current account deficit to stand at 2 percent of GDP in the fiscal year ending in March 2018 and then widen to 2.3 percent in the next fiscal year.

Despite the widening of the current account gap, the rupee currency outperformed most of its Asian peers in 2017, boosted by strong dollar inflows, but has become one of the region's weakest, falling by 1.65 percent in 2018, as inflows slowed.

Also Watch

| Edited by: Bijaya Das
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
S&P BSE Sensex

33,917.94 +610.80 ( +1.83%)

Nifty 50

10,421.40 +194.55 ( +1.90%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
HDFC 1,791.40 -38.60 -2.11
Reliance 900.05 -11.75 -1.29
Infosys 1,171.90 -10.60 -0.90
TCS 2,825.70 -44.00 -1.53
ICICI Bank 298.10 -3.35 -1.11
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
HEG 3,144.65 +124.95 +4.14
Maithan Alloys 885.00 +30.45 +3.56
Guj Heavy Chem 277.15 +7.75 +2.88
Larsen 1,267.60 -27.45 -2.12
Godrej Prop 742.00 -11.20 -1.49
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
HCL Tech 967.60 +8.45 +0.88
M&M 740.75 +5.90 +0.80
Wipro 295.75 +2.35 +0.80
Tech Mahindra 634.70 +2.85 +0.45
Yes Bank 312.90 +1.05 +0.34
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
M&M 741.55 +6.50 +0.88
Wipro 295.75 +2.50 +0.85
Yes Bank 312.90 +0.50 +0.16
HUL 1,304.00 +6.60 +0.51
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Coal India 278.20 -17.30 -5.85
UltraTechCement 4,026.30 -163.10 -3.89
IOC 184.75 -7.30 -3.80
Tata Motors 339.75 -13.35 -3.78
Asian Paints 1,122.75 -38.05 -3.28
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Tata Motors 340.10 -12.95 -3.67
Tata Motors (D) 190.00 -6.30 -3.21
Asian Paints 1,125.05 -35.90 -3.09
Adani Ports 371.05 -11.05 -2.89
Hero Motocorp 3,546.05 -97.15 -2.67
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

Recommended For You