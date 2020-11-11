Odisha's Revenue Collection Grows By 2.27 Pc By October-end

Bhubaneswar, Nov 10: Odisha’s revenue collection by October this fiscal has grown by 2.27 per cent over the corresponding period in the last financial year, as the state overcame the adverse impact of COVID-19 pandemic and subsequent slowdown across the country, an official said on Tuesday. This came to light at a meeting of all secretaries presided over by Chief Secretary A K Tripathy.

He reviewed the revenue generation from both own tax and non-tax sources which together grew 2.27 per cent by the end of October this year in comparison to the first seven months of the previous fiscal. The total revenue generation by the end of October, 2019 was around Rs 25,002.84 crore which increased to Rs 25,571.42 crore during the current financial year, the official said.

The revenue generated from non-tax sources up to October 2019 was Rs 7,533.26 crore and it rose to Rs 9,296.60 crore during the corresponding period of this fiscal, an increase of 23.41 per cent. Finance Secretary A K Meena told .