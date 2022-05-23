CHANGE LANGUAGE
Off-Cycle Policy Meet Was To Avoid Much Stronger Action in June; Rates To Rise: RBI Governor Das
Off-Cycle Policy Meet Was To Avoid Much Stronger Action in June; Rates To Rise: RBI Governor Das

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das.

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das.

In the off-cycle monetary policy earlier this month, the RBI hiked the repo rate by 40 bps to 4.40 per cent from 4 per cent earlier

Business Desk

Even as the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is in the interest rate hike mode amid rising inflation in the country, its Governor Shaktikanta Das said the expectation of a rate hike is a no brainer and the RBI wants to increase repo rates in the next few meetings. He added that the off-cycle meeting was conducted in early May because the RBI did not want a much stronger action in June.

In an interview with CNBC-TV18, Das said, “Broadly, the RBI wants to raise repo rates in the next few meetings, at least in the next meeting.” He also said, “One of the reasons for the off-cycle meeting in May was that we did not want a much stronger action in June, which is highly avoidable. You cannot be cutting rates at 75 or 100 basis points.”

In the off-cycle monetary policy earlier this month, the RBI hiked the repo rate by 40 bps to 4.40 per cent from 4 per cent earlier. The last time the repo rate was cut was in May 2020 and had been kept unchanged since then. The hike came into effect immediately. Further, the cash reserve ratio (CRR) was also hiked by 50 bps which will exert further upward pressure on interest rates.

Tags
first published:May 23, 2022, 13:31 IST