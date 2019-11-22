Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Business
1-min read

Office Sharing Startup WeWork to Lay off 2,400 Workers Worldwide Amid Mounting Losses

The dismissed workers 'will receive severance, continued benefits, and other forms of assistance to aid in their career transition,' a spokesperson said in a statement.

AFP

Updated:November 22, 2019, 8:52 AM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Office Sharing Startup WeWork to Lay off 2,400 Workers Worldwide Amid Mounting Losses
File photo of WeWork logo. (Image : Reuters)

Washington: Embattled office sharing startup WeWork said Thursday it will lay off 2,400 employees worldwide as the company struggles to reorganise amid mounting losses.

The news comes in the wake of the company's failed attempt to launch an initial public offering.

The dismissed workers "will receive severance, continued benefits, and other forms of assistance to aid in their career transition," a spokesperson said in a statement.

The company told shareholders earlier this month it had lost almost USD 1.3 billion in the third quarter, more than twice the losses recorded in the same period a year earlier.

The painful layoffs underscore the decline of what had previously been one of America's most celebrated startups that left a mammoth footprint in the commercial real estate of major world capitals.

As investors questioned the company's value, WeWork in September scrapped plans for its Wall Street debut, forced out chief executive Adam Neumann and was bailed out by Japan's SoftBank Group.

Neumann stepped down from the company's board of directors with a USD 1.7 billion exit package while the company's value was slashed to USD 8 billion -- a far cry from its USD 47 billion valuation at the start of this year and just a fraction of the sum envisioned as part of the failed IPO.

Thursday's statement said the layoffs had begun "weeks ago" in regions around the world and were necessary "to create a more efficient organization."

"These are incredibly talented professionals and we are grateful for the important roles they have played in building WeWork over the last decade," it said.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
NIFTY 50

11,903.55 -64.85 ( -0.54%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Zee Entertain 354.90 2.82
Reliance 1,544.50 0.45
Indiabulls Hsg 233.80 0.97
Infosys 692.55 -2.90
SBI 330.30 -0.32
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
Indiabulls Hsg 233.95 0.99
Zee Entertain 354.85 2.78
Reliance 1,544.15 0.45
Yes Bank 65.35 1.71
Embassy Office 432.01 0.28
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Zee Entertain 354.65 2.75
NTPC 117.50 1.91
Yes Bank 65.35 1.71
Power Grid Corp 199.00 1.38
ITC 248.65 1.20
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
NTPC 117.50 2.09
Power Grid Corp 199.05 1.79
Yes Bank 65.35 1.71
ITC 248.80 1.26
ONGC 132.60 1.22
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Bharti Infratel 230.25 -4.82
Infosys 692.55 -2.90
Tech Mahindra 746.40 -2.45
Cipla 475.50 -2.06
HCL Tech 1,114.10 -1.98
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Infosys 693.20 -2.88
Tech Mahindra 746.75 -2.35
HCL Tech 1,113.95 -1.98
TML-D 73.95 -1.86
Tata Motors 161.40 -1.71
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram