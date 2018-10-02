English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Oil Close to Four-year High Ahead of US Sanctions on Iran
Trade data in Refinitiv Eikon showed Iran's seaborne exports in September were just 1.9 million barrels per day, the lowest level since mid-2016.
Image for representation/Reuters
Loading...
Singapore: Oil markets were strong again on Tuesday, with Brent crude holding above $85 and near four-year highs reached the previous day as markets prepare for tighter supply once US sanctions against Iran kick in next month.
International benchmark Brent crude oil futures were at $85.03 per barrel at 0523 GMT, up 5 cents from their last close, and not far off the $85.45-peak reached in the previous session, the highest since November 2014.
Brent has risen by around 20 percent from its most recent lows in August.
US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were up 25 cents, or 0.3 percent, at $75.55 a barrel.
WTI is up by about 17 percent since mid-August.
Sentiment was lifted by a last-gasp deal to salvage NAFTA as a trilateral pact between the United States, Mexico and Canada, rescuing a $1.2 trillion a year open-trade zone that had been about to collapse.
More fundamentally, oil markets have been pushed up by looming U.S. sanctions against Iran's oil industry, which at its most recent peak this year supplied almost 3 percent of the world's almost 100 million barrels of daily consumption.
Trade data in Refinitiv Eikon showed Iran's seaborne exports in September were just 1.9 million barrels per day, the lowest level since mid-2016.
"Oil prices continue to climb, supported by the nearing Iran embargo and related supply concerns," said Norbert Ruecker, head of commodity research at Swiss bank Julius Baer.
"The supply situation looks fragile indeed, as any additional shortfall such as a deterioration of the situation in Venezuela would tighten oil supplies."
HSBC said in its fourth quarter Global Economics outlook that "our oil analysts believe there is now a growing risk it (crude) could touch $100 per barrel".
Washington's sanctions are set to start on Nov. 4, and analysts say there may not be enough spare production capacity in the short-term to meet demand, potentially requiring large storage drawdowns.
"The camp of believers that $100 oil could be reached continues to expand, with spare capacity concerns continuing to grow," said Brian Kessens, managing director at investment services firm Tortoise.
The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), of which Iran is a member, has struggled to replace export falls from Iran, according to a Reuters survey published on Monday.
With crude prices soaring and many currencies in emerging markets, including India's rupee and Indonesia's rupiah declining, analysts warn that economic growth may be eroded.
"Admittedly, supply-side concerns are pushing the oil price higher, but there are now clear warning signs on the demand-side, which could yet send prices lower," said Capital Economics in a note to clients.
International benchmark Brent crude oil futures were at $85.03 per barrel at 0523 GMT, up 5 cents from their last close, and not far off the $85.45-peak reached in the previous session, the highest since November 2014.
Brent has risen by around 20 percent from its most recent lows in August.
US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were up 25 cents, or 0.3 percent, at $75.55 a barrel.
WTI is up by about 17 percent since mid-August.
Sentiment was lifted by a last-gasp deal to salvage NAFTA as a trilateral pact between the United States, Mexico and Canada, rescuing a $1.2 trillion a year open-trade zone that had been about to collapse.
More fundamentally, oil markets have been pushed up by looming U.S. sanctions against Iran's oil industry, which at its most recent peak this year supplied almost 3 percent of the world's almost 100 million barrels of daily consumption.
Trade data in Refinitiv Eikon showed Iran's seaborne exports in September were just 1.9 million barrels per day, the lowest level since mid-2016.
"Oil prices continue to climb, supported by the nearing Iran embargo and related supply concerns," said Norbert Ruecker, head of commodity research at Swiss bank Julius Baer.
"The supply situation looks fragile indeed, as any additional shortfall such as a deterioration of the situation in Venezuela would tighten oil supplies."
HSBC said in its fourth quarter Global Economics outlook that "our oil analysts believe there is now a growing risk it (crude) could touch $100 per barrel".
Washington's sanctions are set to start on Nov. 4, and analysts say there may not be enough spare production capacity in the short-term to meet demand, potentially requiring large storage drawdowns.
"The camp of believers that $100 oil could be reached continues to expand, with spare capacity concerns continuing to grow," said Brian Kessens, managing director at investment services firm Tortoise.
The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), of which Iran is a member, has struggled to replace export falls from Iran, according to a Reuters survey published on Monday.
With crude prices soaring and many currencies in emerging markets, including India's rupee and Indonesia's rupiah declining, analysts warn that economic growth may be eroded.
"Admittedly, supply-side concerns are pushing the oil price higher, but there are now clear warning signs on the demand-side, which could yet send prices lower," said Capital Economics in a note to clients.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Government Reaches Out to Farmers, No End to Protests Yet
-
Tuesday 02 October , 2018
Gave Consent For Airport, Not For Compensation Offered: Jewar Farmers On Land Deal By Govt
-
Sunday 30 September , 2018
World Deaf Day: Knowing Some Basic Sign Language
-
Thursday 27 October , 2016
Meet Gaurav Ahluwalia | Speech and Hearing Impaired Badminton Champion
-
Friday 28 September , 2018
Pataakha Movie Review: An Explosive or A Fussi Bomb?
Government Reaches Out to Farmers, No End to Protests Yet
Tuesday 02 October , 2018 Gave Consent For Airport, Not For Compensation Offered: Jewar Farmers On Land Deal By Govt
Sunday 30 September , 2018 World Deaf Day: Knowing Some Basic Sign Language
Thursday 27 October , 2016 Meet Gaurav Ahluwalia | Speech and Hearing Impaired Badminton Champion
Friday 28 September , 2018 Pataakha Movie Review: An Explosive or A Fussi Bomb?
Most Active
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Yes Bank
|200.85
|9.37
|Indiabulls Hsg
|906.10
|5.75
|Axis Bank
|593.45
|-3.23
|Kotak Mahindra
|1,122.00
|-1.72
|Dewan Housing
|318.50
|15.84
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Infosys
|744.45
|2.28
|Indiabulls Hsg
|905.70
|6.09
|Yes Bank
|201.20
|9.68
|Dewan Housing
|317.90
|15.43
|Infibeam Avenue
|67.15
|14.20
Top Gainers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Yes Bank
|200.85
|9.37
|Hindalco
|242.90
|5.77
|Indiabulls Hsg
|906.10
|5.75
|TCS
|2,255.55
|3.29
|SBI
|273.85
|3.15
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Yes Bank
|201.20
|9.68
|TCS
|2,255.80
|3.26
|SBI
|273.05
|3.04
|ICICI Bank
|314.15
|3.00
|HDFC
|1,803.40
|2.73
Top Losers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Bharti Airtel
|326.75
|-3.49
|HPCL
|243.15
|-3.30
|Axis Bank
|593.45
|-3.23
|UltraTechCement
|3,940.20
|-2.95
|IndusInd Bank
|1,642.65
|-2.80
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Bharti Airtel
|325.85
|-3.67
|Axis Bank
|593.95
|-3.00
|IndusInd Bank
|1,643.50
|-2.58
|Reliance
|1,231.55
|-2.12
|Kotak Mahindra
|1,124.45
|-1.67
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Kim Kardashian and Ruby Rose Are the Most 'Dangerous Celebrities' Online
- I Started Crying When Priyanka Told Me About Nick Jonas' Proposal: Parineeti Chopra
- Raveena Tandon Supports Tanushree, Slams Star Wives for Backing Predatory Husbands
- Lindsay Lohan Gets Punched in Face After She Accuses Homeless Family of Child Trafficking
- Apple iPhone XS Max Charging Issues: The Curious Case of iOS 12 And How an Update May Fix it
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...