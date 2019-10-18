Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Oil Companies Defer Decision to Suspend Fuel Supplies to Air India

Officials said the decision to defer the move follows Air India making a written request for the same as also promising to make regular payments to clear over Rs 5,000 crore in overdue fuel bills.

PTI

Updated:October 18, 2019, 10:35 AM IST
Oil Companies Defer Decision to Suspend Fuel Supplies to Air India
Image for representation.

New Delhi: State-owned fuel retailers on Friday decided to defer their decision to suspend jet fuel supplies to Air India after the national carrier promised to make regular payments to clear outstanding dues, officials said.

The three state-owned oil companies - Indian Oil Corporation (IOC), Hindustan Petroleum Corporation (HPCL) and Bharat Petroleum Corporation (BPCL) - had earlier this month threatened to snap aviation turbine fuel (ATF) supplies to Air India at six major airports over payment delays.

Officials said the decision to defer the move follows Air India making a written request for the same as also promising to make regular payments to clear over Rs 5,000 crore in overdue fuel bills.

