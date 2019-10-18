Oil Companies Defer Decision to Suspend Fuel Supplies to Air India
Officials said the decision to defer the move follows Air India making a written request for the same as also promising to make regular payments to clear over Rs 5,000 crore in overdue fuel bills.
Image for representation.
New Delhi: State-owned fuel retailers on Friday decided to defer their decision to suspend jet fuel supplies to Air India after the national carrier promised to make regular payments to clear outstanding dues, officials said.
The three state-owned oil companies - Indian Oil Corporation (IOC), Hindustan Petroleum Corporation (HPCL) and Bharat Petroleum Corporation (BPCL) - had earlier this month threatened to snap aviation turbine fuel (ATF) supplies to Air India at six major airports over payment delays.
Officials said the decision to defer the move follows Air India making a written request for the same as also promising to make regular payments to clear over Rs 5,000 crore in overdue fuel bills.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
Popcorn With Smoke, Pizza Dosa And Quirky Food Experiments At Horn Ok Please
-
Thursday 04 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Will Wayanad Be A Safe Seat For Rahul Gandhi?
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019
Brexit So Far: What Led To The Chaos?
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
Fighting Insurgency In Kashmir: 740 Soldiers Killed In 12 Years
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
Shamima Begum, UK Teen Who Joined IS, Reveals Why She Has No Regrets
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Yes Bank
|49.85
|5.17
|Reliance
|1,422.65
|1.87
|Indiabulls Hsg
|216.40
|9.32
|BHEL
|57.00
|27.80
|Zee Entertain
|244.60
|-7.51
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|HDFC AMC
|2,889.70
|6.38
|Yes Bank
|50.00
|5.49
|IRCTC
|771.50
|6.51
|Indiabulls Hsg
|215.85
|9.49
|BHEL
|57.00
|27.95
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Yes Bank
|50.00
|5.49
|Coal India
|204.95
|2.78
|Larsen
|1,451.85
|1.93
|Reliance
|1,422.65
|1.87
|Bharti Infratel
|261.35
|1.71
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Yes Bank
|50.00
|5.49
|Coal India
|204.80
|2.73
|Larsen
|1,452.95
|2.02
|Reliance
|1,422.55
|1.89
|Vedanta
|150.10
|1.32
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Zee Entertain
|244.20
|-7.66
|Eicher Motors
|20,200.30
|-1.42
|IndusInd Bank
|1,325.10
|-1.12
|Bharti Airtel
|382.00
|-1.00
|M&M
|587.60
|-0.96
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|IndusInd Bank
|1,325.00
|-1.10
|Bharti Airtel
|381.90
|-1.00
|M&M
|587.00
|-1.04
|Bajaj Auto
|3,092.00
|-0.59
|HDFC
|2,079.05
|-0.44
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Google Pixel 4 Face Unlock is so Insecure, You May as Well Not Bother Using it
- Jennifer Aniston Finally Reveals What's Cooking Between 'Friends' Couple Rachel and Ross
- Conflicting Reports on Amitabh Bachchan's Health Confuse Fans
- Only 4 Teams Turn Up as Goa Football Association Conducts Players Draft for Indian Women's League Qualifiers
- Truecaller Makes a Big Privacy Pitch as Focus on Instant Messaging Intensifies