GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Oil Hits Two-Week High as Saudi Arabia To Keep Output Well Below Cap

Prices were supported after Saudi Arabian oil minister Khalid al-Falih on Saturday said the country's oil production in January-March would be well below output caps, with exports averaging below 7 million barrels per day (bpd).

Reuters

Updated:February 26, 2018, 9:05 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Oil Hits Two-Week High as Saudi Arabia To Keep Output Well Below Cap
(Image: Reuters)
Tokyo: Oil prices extended gains to hit two-week highs on Monday, supported by comments from Saudi Arabia that it would continue to curb exports in line with the OPEC-led effort to cut global supplies.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude for April delivery was up 25 cents, or 0.4 percent, at $63.80 a barrel by 0301 GMT after rising 3 percent last week. London Brent crude gained 13 cents, or 0.2 percent, to $67.44, after climbing nearly 4 percent last week. Both benchmarks earlier hit their highest since Feb. 7.

"The rise in equities made it easier to buy risk assets such as oil," said Tomomichi Akuta, senior economist at Mitsubishi UFJ Research and Consulting in Tokyo. "But amid worries over U.S. crude production at near record highs, oil is struggling to make a move."

Prices were supported after Saudi Arabian oil minister Khalid al-Falih on Saturday said the country's oil production in January-March would be well below output caps, with exports averaging below 7 million barrels per day (bpd).

Saudi Arabia hopes OPEC and its allies will be able to relax production curbs next year and create a permanent framework to stabilise oil markets after the current supply cut deal ends this year, Falih added.

"A study is taking place and once we know exactly what balancing the market will entail we will announce what is the next step. The next step may be easing of the production constraints," he told reporters in New Delhi. "My estimation is that it will happen sometime in 2019. But we don't know when and we don't know how".

U.S. energy companies last week added one oil rig, the fifth weekly increase in a row, bringing the total count up to 799, the highest level since April 2015, Baker Hughes energy services firm said on Friday.

Hedge funds and money managers upped their bullish wagers on U.S. crude oil for the first time in four weeks, data showed on Friday. A powerful 7.5-magnitude earthquake struck Papua New Guinea's Southern Highlands province early on Monday, disrupting communications and oil and gas operations.

Meanwhile, Libya's National Oil Corp said on Saturday it had declared force majeure on the 70,000 bpd El Feel oilfield after a protest by guards closed the field.

Also Watch

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
S&P BSE Sensex

34,346.39 -99.36 ( -0.29%)

Nifty 50

10,554.30 -28.30 ( -0.27%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
PNB 98.35 -13.65 -12.19
Reliance 950.50 +11.80 +1.26
Maruti Suzuki 8,891.20 -114.15 -1.27
SBI 267.60 -6.85 -2.50
Yes Bank 327.15 +1.00 +0.31
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
PNB 98.35 -13.55 -12.11
ICICI Bank 319.65 -7.35 -2.25
SBI 267.80 -6.95 -2.53
HEG 2,788.50 +206.80 +8.01
Tata Steel 671.85 -8.40 -1.23
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Dr Reddys Labs 2,236.00 +42.20 +1.92
Bharti Airtel 430.50 +7.35 +1.74
NTPC 165.55 +2.60 +1.60
Hero Motocorp 3,585.50 +47.65 +1.35
Reliance 950.50 +11.80 +1.26
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Bharti Airtel 431.05 +8.75 +2.07
Dr Reddys Labs 2,234.15 +40.00 +1.82
NTPC 165.50 +2.50 +1.53
Hero Motocorp 3,587.95 +47.60 +1.34
Reliance 949.95 +11.35 +1.21
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Ambuja Cements 251.40 -11.55 -4.39
Axis Bank 538.40 -13.90 -2.52
SBI 267.60 -6.85 -2.50
Sun Pharma 544.80 -11.15 -2.01
Coal India 309.00 -5.05 -1.61
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Axis Bank 537.50 -14.80 -2.68
SBI 267.80 -6.95 -2.53
ICICI Bank 319.65 -7.35 -2.25
BHEL 91.30 -2.05 -2.20
Sun Pharma 544.90 -11.25 -2.02
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

Recommended For You

© Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2016. All rights reserved. NETWORK 18 SITES