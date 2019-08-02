Oil Minister Dharmendra Pradhan Urges Local Firms to Boost Overseas Funding
With funding from local banks and non-banking financial companies drying up following a bad loan and credibility crisis in the financial sector, top global pension funds, sovereign wealth funds and private equity companies have stepped in to fill the gap, especially in equity capital.
Oil minister Dharmendra Pradhan during a press briefing. (File photo)
New Delhi: India's oil minister Dharmendra Pradhan said Friday he wants state-owned oil companies to boost their overseas borrowings, replicating the funding success of the country's renewable industry.
With funding from local banks and non-banking financial companies drying up following a bad loan and credibility crisis in the financial sector, top global pension funds, sovereign wealth funds and private equity companies have stepped in to fill the gap, especially in equity capital.
Many companies have also raised debt via overseas bonds.
Most of the overseas money, however, has gone to private companies, especially in renewable energy, leaving state-owned oil firms such as Indian Oil Corp Ltd, Oil and Natural Gas Corp Ltd companies relying on traditional domestic routes.
"India's growing energy sector is attractive for foreign investment," Pradhan said at BNEF energy summit being held at New Delhi.
With India's economy expected to grow at 7%, he forecast more funding would flow to energy sector.
"Many companies have successfully raised funding through overseas bond market and this funding route is likely to grow many fold going forward," he said.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.
Also Watch
-
IPL 2019: KXIP Vs KKR, Can Russell And Narine Push KKR To Semifinals?
-
Thursday 04 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Will Wayanad Be A Safe Seat For Rahul Gandhi?
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019
Brexit So Far: What Led To The Chaos?
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
Fighting Insurgency In Kashmir: 740 Soldiers Killed In 12 Years
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
Shamima Begum, UK Teen Who Joined IS, Reveals Why She Has No Regrets
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|SBI
|308.45
|-2.74
|HDFC Bank
|2,214.35
|-0.34
|Reliance
|1,184.35
|0.35
|ICICI Bank
|410.60
|-1.55
|HDFC
|2,124.80
|1.82
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|HDFC Bank
|2,214.95
|-0.13
|ICICI Bank
|410.75
|-1.53
|Bharti Airtel
|343.45
|6.02
|SBI
|308.45
|-2.76
|Tech Mahindra
|636.35
|1.72
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Bharti Airtel
|343.55
|6.07
|Asian Paints
|1,545.20
|2.69
|Bajaj Auto
|2,598.20
|2.39
|Maruti Suzuki
|5,689.35
|2.10
|Eicher Motors
|16,905.00
|2.07
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Bharti Airtel
|343.45
|6.02
|Asian Paints
|1,545.20
|2.71
|Bajaj Auto
|2,604.00
|2.49
|Maruti Suzuki
|5,692.40
|2.12
|M&M
|557.65
|1.83
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Indiabulls Hsg
|489.65
|-6.19
|NTPC
|123.10
|-2.96
|SBI
|308.45
|-2.74
|Tata Steel
|409.10
|-2.60
|Coal India
|197.20
|-2.59
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|SBI
|308.45
|-2.76
|Coal India
|197.30
|-2.57
|Tata Steel
|409.05
|-2.50
|NTPC
|124.00
|-2.05
|ONGC
|134.40
|-1.86
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Disha Patani Lands Her First Front Flip Post-injury And We Couldn't Be More Impressed
- Xiaomi Redmi K20 Pro Review: The OnePlus 7 is in The Line of Fire
- Ronaldo Has Had a Greater Career Than Messi: Virat Kohli
- People are Now Leaving 1-Star Ratings for Zomato after Religion Controversy
- Did You Know? In Australia, a Beer is Named After Sourav Ganguly