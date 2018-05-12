English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Oil Minister Says Too Early to Predict Sanctions Impact on Iran Imports
During a visit to the United Arab Emirates, Oil Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said that he was "a little bit concerned" about the impact of an oil price rise on consuming countries but that he did not think oil supply will be an issue.
In this file photo, Union Oil Minister Dharmendra Pradhan speaks during an interview with Reuters in New Delhi on June 12, 2015. (Photo: Reuters/Anindito Mukherjee)
Abu Dhabi: Oil Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said on Saturday it was too early to predict the impact of US sanctions on his country's imports of Iranian oil.
Pradhan told Reuters during a visit to the United Arab Emirates that he was "a little bit concerned" about the impact of an oil price rise on consuming countries but that he did not think oil supply will be an issue.
"Let’s see how things are moving. It's too early to predict in one way. We are watching very carefully."
"This kind of geopolitical (tension) affects both consuming and producing countries. We have to live with the reality of the present geopolitics," Pradhan said.
The oil minister added that there was a consensus between Saudi state oil giant Aramco, the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company ADNOC and Indian companies to form a joint venture for India's Ratnagiri oil refinery.
The planned $44 billion facility in western India will be one of the largest refining and petrochemical complexes in the world at 1.2 million barrels per day.
Saudi Aramco in April signed a deal with India for a 50 percent stake in the project. Aramco may introduce at a later stage a strategic partner to share its 50 percent stake.
ADNOC wants to expand its downstream portfolio in markets where demand for oil is still growing, such as China and India, securing a new outlet for its crude.
-
