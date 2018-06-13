GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English

Jayanagar Assembly Election Result (Karnataka)

BJP LostINC WonOTH Lost
logo
»
1-min read

Oil Prices Drop on Rising Supplies From Top Three Producers

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), together with some non-OPEC producers, including Russia, started withholding output in 2017 to reduce a global supply overhang and push up prices.

Reuters

Updated:June 13, 2018, 12:51 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Oil Prices Drop on Rising Supplies From Top Three Producers
Oil pumpjacks are seen in Lagunillas, Venezuela May 24, 2018. Picture taken May 24, 2018. REUTERS/Isaac Urrutia
Singapore: Oil prices fell on Wednesday, hit by rising supplies in the United States and expectations that producer cartel OPEC could relax voluntary output cuts.

Brent crude futures, the international benchmark for oil prices, were at $75.36 per barrel by 0708 GMT, down 52 cents, or 0.7 percent, from their last close.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were at $65.87 a barrel, down 49 cents, or 0.7 percent, from their last settlement.

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), together with some non-OPEC producers, including Russia, started withholding output in 2017 to reduce a global supply overhang and push up prices.

OPEC on Tuesday said the oil market outlook in the second-half of 2018 was highly uncertain, and warned of downside risks to demand.

The group is due to meet on June 22 in Vienna, Austria, to discuss future production policy.

"The prospect of easing supply curbs from OPEC-led producers continues to be reflected in oil's overall depressed price action," said Lukman Otunuga, analyst at futures brokerage FXTM.

Dutch bank ING, however, said that some OPEC members would "struggle to push production back to October 2016 levels".

In the United States, the American Petroleum Institute (API) reported on Tuesday that crude oil inventories rose by 830,000 barrels in the week to June 8, to 433.7 million.

The rising stocks are in part a result of the surge in U.S. crude oil production, which has jumped by 28 percent in the last two years, to a record 10.8 million barrels per day (bpd).

With output in Russia rising back above 11 million bpd in June and Saudi production climbing back above 10 million bpd, supplies from the top three producers are increasing.

"With rising production from U.S. shale adding to oil's woes and reviving oversupply concerns, further downside could be a possibility in the short to medium term," Otunuga said.

Official U.S. production and inventory data is due to be published on Wednesday by the Energy Information Administration (EIA).

Also Watch

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
S&P BSE Sensex

35,739.16 +46.64 ( +0.13%)

Nifty 50

10,856.70 +13.85 ( +0.13%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Sun Pharma 546.30 +5.85 +1.08
TCS 1,824.10 +43.10 +2.42
SBI 287.70 +4.85 +1.71
Indiabulls Hsg 1,210.05 -10.70 -0.88
Reliance 1,002.50 +5.35 +0.54
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
Indiabulls Hsg 1,209.75 -10.65 -0.87
Dish TV 73.40 +0.75 +1.03
BPCL 420.85 +5.75 +1.39
Vedanta 243.10 -1.70 -0.69
Sun Pharma 545.65 +5.15 +0.95
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Dr Reddys Labs 2,256.30 +65.65 +3.00
Cipla 582.10 +15.00 +2.65
TCS 1,824.10 +43.10 +2.42
Lupin 871.90 +16.90 +1.98
Hindalco 245.00 +4.35 +1.81
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Dr Reddys Labs 2,252.00 +61.75 +2.82
TCS 1,824.20 +43.20 +2.43
SBI 287.65 +4.80 +1.70
Power Grid Corp 198.50 +2.80 +1.43
Infosys 1,276.10 +17.70 +1.41
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Tata Steel 567.60 -12.40 -2.14
Adani Ports 382.85 -6.05 -1.56
Zee Entertain 557.10 -8.10 -1.43
Bajaj Finance 2,231.05 -30.20 -1.34
Bharti Airtel 375.65 -5.00 -1.31
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Tata Steel 567.50 -12.30 -2.12
Adani Ports 382.15 -5.75 -1.48
Bharti Airtel 376.10 -4.95 -1.30
HUL 1,620.30 -20.15 -1.23
HDFC 1,835.85 -11.95 -0.65
See all Top Losers »

Video Wall

Did You Know the Oldest Woman to Climb Everest Is a Former Air Hostess and Miss India Finalist?

Did You Know the Oldest Woman to Climb Everest Is a Former Air Hostess and Miss India Finalist?

Recommended For You