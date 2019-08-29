Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Business
1-min read

Oil Prices Hit Rupee; Most Asian Currencies Slip on Recession Spectre

Global bond yields clung near record lows, while the inverse US yield curve, in which long-date yields are lower than their short-dated counterparts, stoked fears of a future recession.

Reuters

Updated:August 29, 2019, 12:38 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Indian Rupee
Image for representation. (PTI)
Loading...

Most emerging Asian currencies slipped on Thursday, as global recession worries and anxiety over the Sino-US trade tussle capped risk appetite while higher oil prices weighed on the rupee.

Global bond yields clung near record lows, while the inverse US yield curve, in which long-date yields are lower than their short-dated counterparts, stoked fears of a future recession.

Bets on safe haven assets picked up, with gold prices surging to near six-year highs, while the Japanese yen traded 0.2% higher.

Despite a firmer than expected central bank fixing, the onshore Chinese yuan weakened past 7.17 against the dollar for the first time since Feb. 26, 2008.

It had eased for a 10th straight session on Wednesday, the longest losing streak since December 2015.

"Beyond adjusting to tariffs, the CNY is also reacting to the generalised slowdown in global activities, which is usually negative for EM currencies, as well as weaker domestic growth," analysts at Societe Generale wrote in a note.

Societe Generale also expects policymakers to allow the yuan to continue to weaken going forward, unless capital outflow pressures intensify or speculative positioning becomes excessive.

The rupee slipped 0.4%, taking an added hit from a jump in overnight crude prices, while the Korean won shed 0.2% ahead of its central bank monetary policy meeting on Friday.

A Reuters poll showed the BoK will likely keep interest rates unchanged on Friday but cut it at the next meeting in October as growing trade tensions hit the export-reliant economy.

While economic headwinds continue to build a case for easing, the BOK will have to fine-tune its actions to control currency depreciation.

The won's decline past the 1,200 to the dollar level amid an escalating China-US trade war and a persistently falling yuan should make the BOK cautious and dissuade it from cutting rates too fast, analysts at DBS Group said in a note.

"Top officials from the finance ministry have stepped up verbal interventions this week, warning that the government will take pre-emptive actions if there is a herd behaviour in the KRW market," they added.

Bucking the trend, the Philippine peso recovered slightly after having shed 0.3% in the previous session.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
S&P BSE SENSEX

37,146.21 -305.63 ( -0.82%)

NIFTY 50

10,965.20 -80.90 ( -0.73%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Indiabulls Hsg 433.75 -5.14
RBL Bank 318.85 1.59
Yes Bank 56.40 -5.21
Sun Pharma 433.45 4.93
ICICI Bank 402.35 -2.57
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 56.40 -5.21
RBL Bank 318.40 1.51
Indiabulls Hsg 433.80 -5.09
Reliance 1,251.10 -0.95
Tata Motors 113.05 -2.84
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Sun Pharma 433.75 5.00
Vedanta 135.30 2.23
Bharti Infratel 253.95 2.07
JSW Steel 209.75 1.94
Eicher Motors 16,568.00 1.66
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Sun Pharma 433.50 5.03
Vedanta 135.25 2.31
Coal India 187.50 1.24
ONGC 121.80 0.54
Maruti Suzuki 6,137.65 0.70
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 56.40 -5.21
Indiabulls Hsg 433.50 -5.19
Tata Motors 113.00 -2.88
SBI 276.90 -2.81
ICICI Bank 403.00 -2.41
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 56.40 -5.21
Tata Motors 116.35 -3.28
SBI 277.95 -2.44
ICICI Bank 402.55 -2.54
HDFC 2,132.25 -2.52
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram