English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Oil Prices, Rupee to Set Tone for Markets This Week: Experts
Besides, the ongoing elections in some of the key states are also believed to be watched by marketmen for further cues.
(Image for representation: REUTERS)
Loading...
Mumbai: With no immediate major trigger in sight, stock markets are expected to remain volatile and would be guided by trends in oil prices, the rupee movement this week, say experts.
Besides, the ongoing elections in some of the key states would also be watched by marketmen for further cues, they said.
"Market has largely factored in a gradual downgrade in earnings in the second half of FY19. While investors are looking for major triggers for a decisive up move above 10,700 level, stability in INR and oil prices will provide direction to the market despite election led uncertainty," said Vinod Nair, Head of Research, Geojit Financial Services.
"Markets are expected to be directionless but volatile which is a difficult scenario for traders to make profits. Hence, traders must be cautious as the indecisiveness of market can result in whipsaw losses," said Jimeet Modi, Founder & CEO, SAMCO Securities & StockNote.
Last week, the BSE key index gained 298.61 points to end at 35,457.16.
Besides, the ongoing elections in some of the key states would also be watched by marketmen for further cues, they said.
"Market has largely factored in a gradual downgrade in earnings in the second half of FY19. While investors are looking for major triggers for a decisive up move above 10,700 level, stability in INR and oil prices will provide direction to the market despite election led uncertainty," said Vinod Nair, Head of Research, Geojit Financial Services.
"Markets are expected to be directionless but volatile which is a difficult scenario for traders to make profits. Hence, traders must be cautious as the indecisiveness of market can result in whipsaw losses," said Jimeet Modi, Founder & CEO, SAMCO Securities & StockNote.
Last week, the BSE key index gained 298.61 points to end at 35,457.16.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Not Just Deepika-Ranveer: The 10 Big Celebrity Weddings In Italy
-
Wednesday 14 November , 2018
EICMA 2018: First Look Review of 2019 Honda CBR650R
-
Wednesday 14 November , 2018
Children's Day|Childhood Photos Of Popular Celebrities You May Have Missed
-
Tuesday 13 November , 2018
Stan Lee: 8 Lesser Known Facts About The Hero Behind The Superheroes
-
Monday 12 November , 2018
Why Ananth Kumar Was Karnataka BJP's Man For All Seasons
Not Just Deepika-Ranveer: The 10 Big Celebrity Weddings In Italy
Wednesday 14 November , 2018 EICMA 2018: First Look Review of 2019 Honda CBR650R
Wednesday 14 November , 2018 Children's Day|Childhood Photos Of Popular Celebrities You May Have Missed
Tuesday 13 November , 2018 Stan Lee: 8 Lesser Known Facts About The Hero Behind The Superheroes
Monday 12 November , 2018 Why Ananth Kumar Was Karnataka BJP's Man For All Seasons
Most Active
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Jet Airways
|346.50
|7.98
|Yes Bank
|191.00
|-7.21
|Reliance
|1,127.40
|2.79
|ICICI Bank
|367.55
|-0.66
|Indiabulls Hsg
|766.20
|-4.80
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Jet Airways
|346.85
|8.07
|Mindtree
|838.20
|-0.05
|Yes Bank
|191.30
|-7.14
|HDFC
|1,887.55
|1.91
|Info Edge
|1,370.00
|-0.48
Top Gainers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Bharti Airtel
|332.75
|9.31
|HCL Tech
|1,022.20
|3.38
|Eicher Motors
|24,735.00
|3.30
|Grasim
|831.90
|2.87
|Reliance
|1,127.40
|2.79
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Bharti Airtel
|333.60
|9.81
|Reliance
|1,127.50
|2.79
|HDFC
|1,887.55
|1.91
|SBI
|290.30
|1.75
|Hero Motocorp
|2,954.55
|1.28
Top Losers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Yes Bank
|191.00
|-7.21
|Indiabulls Hsg
|766.20
|-4.80
|JSW Steel
|335.10
|-2.76
|Tata Steel
|574.10
|-2.59
|IOC
|143.35
|-2.25
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Yes Bank
|191.30
|-7.14
|Tata Steel
|574.10
|-2.47
|Maruti Suzuki
|7,332.05
|-2.02
|ONGC
|156.55
|-1.48
|Axis Bank
|618.30
|-1.17
Live TV
Recommended For You
- When Kareena Kapoor Khan Read a Letter That Saif Ali Khan Wrote to Ex-wife Amrita Singh
- Bigg Boss 12 Weekend Ka Vaar: Shivashish Opens Up About His Immediate Eviction, Jasleen Matharu & Sreesanth
- Alyque Padamsee, Ad Man & Thespian, Passes Away at 90; PM Modi and Nation Mourn
- 2020 Toyota Corolla Sedan Revealed at Guangzhou International Automobile Exhibition
- Volkswagen Directed to Pay Rs 100 Crore to CPCB Over Diesel Emissions Scandal
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...