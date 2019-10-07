Take the pledge to vote

News18 » Business
1-min read

Oil Prices Slip Again Amid Gathering Gloom over Global Economy

Brent crude futures edged down 24 cents to $58.13 a barrel by 0147 GMT while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude was at $52.69, down 12 cents.

Reuters

October 7, 2019, 8:15 AM IST
Oil Prices Slip Again Amid Gathering Gloom over Global Economy
Image for representation. (Reuters)

Singapore: Oil prices fell on Monday, extending last week's heavy losses, with traders fearing the global economic slowdown will weigh on future oil demand growth while pegging hopes for a rebound on progress in talks this week on ending the US-China trade war.

Brent crude futures edged down 24 cents to $58.13 a barrel by 0147 GMT while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude was at $52.69, down 12 cents.

Both contracts ended last week with a more-than-5% decline after dismal manufacturing data from the United States and China, as the lingering row between the world's top economies hurts global growth and raises the risk of recession.

US and Chinese officials will meet in Washington on October 10-11 in the next, much-anticipated fresh effort to work out a deal.

On the supply side, a faster-than-expected resumption in Saudi Arabia's production after a September 14 attack on key production facilities also exerted downward pressure on oil prices, although the Middle East remained tense.

In Iraq, the second-largest producer among the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries, deadly anti-government unrest is posing the biggest security and political challenge so far to Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi's year-old government.

Global supply also faces facility repair and maintenance pressures.

The Buzzard oil field in the British North Sea has been shut for pipe repair work, a spokesman from China's CNOOC said on Friday. Buzzard is the main contributor to the Forties crude stream, the largest of the five North Sea oil grades that underpin Brent crude futures.

Meanwhile Libya's National Oil Corporation (NOC) said on Sunday it will close the Faregh oil field at Zueitina port for scheduled maintenance from Monday until October 14.

