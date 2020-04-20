BUSINESS

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#COV19 Analytics#IndiaPositive
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Oil PSUs to Re-start Over Rs 42,000 Crore of Projects as Lockdown Restrictions Ease

Oil and Natural Gas Corp's (ONGC) wells are pictured in an oil field on the outskirts of Ahmedabad REUTERS/Amit Dave

Oil and Natural Gas Corp's (ONGC) wells are pictured in an oil field on the outskirts of Ahmedabad REUTERS/Amit Dave

Oil and Natural Gas Corp (ONGC), Indian Oil Corp (IOC), GAIL, Oil India Ltd and six other public sector firms identified projects that either in rural areas or have in situ labour for the resumption of work, oil ministry sources said.

  • PTI New Delhi
  • Last Updated: April 20, 2020, 7:05 PM IST
Share this:

State-owned oil firms will resume as many as 511 projects involving over Rs 42,000 crore of investment with immediate effect as the country partially exited from an unprecedented nationwide lockdown on Monday.

Oil and Natural Gas Corp (ONGC), Indian Oil Corp (IOC), GAIL, Oil India Ltd and six other public sector firms identified projects that either in rural areas or have in situ labour for the resumption of work, oil ministry sources said.

The government had last week allowed makers of information technology hardware, farmers and industries in rural areas to resume operations as it looked to revive the economy that got stalled because of the outbreak of coronavirus pandemic.

As many as 319 projects with these 10 PSUs are completely in rural areas and resuming work on them will not be much of a problem. Another 192 projects are within municipal limits but have in situ labour, they said.

In FY2020-21, these projects would involve an expenditure of over Rs 42,000 crore.

The restarting of these projects that spread from oil and gas exploration and development work to refinery jobs, gas pipeline laying and city gas distribution network expansion, will generate around 7 crore man-days of employment, they said.

These projects include 196 projects of IOC, 168 of Bharat Petroleum Corp Ltd (BPCL), 57 of Hindustan Petroleum Corp Ltd (HPCL), 32 of GAIL and 26 projects of ONGC.

The sources said these projects involving refinery, exploration and production, marketing infrastructure, pipeline and city gas distribution are expected to generate Rs 2,210 crore of payout in the first month. Out of this, Rs 266 crore will be paid to labour.

These projects, they said, are in line with the Ministry of Home Affairs guidelines and are assessed on the ground of manpower availability and other municipal restrictions.

Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Next Story

COVID-19 Tracker
Helpline Number:
  • India
  • World

  • Active Cases

    14,255

    +960*  

  • Total Confirmed

    17,656

    +1,540*  

  • Cured/Discharged

    2,842

    +540*  

  • Total DEATHS

    559

    +40*  
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: April 20 (05:00 PM)
Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    1,617,213

    +43,620*  

  • Total Confirmed

    2,416,135

    +86,596*

  • Cured/Discharged

    632,983

    +37,754*  

  • Total DEATHS

    165,939

    +5,222*
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Various
Testing centres