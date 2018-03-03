English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Assembly Election LIVE Results
Assembly Election LIVE Results
- LEADING
RATAN LAL NATHBJP (Mohanpur)
- LEADING
SUDIP ROY BARMANBJP (Agartala)
- TRAILING
GOPAL CHANDRA ROYCONG (Banamalipur)
- TRAILING
MANIK DEYCPI(M) (Majlishpur)
- TRAILING
BAHARUL MAJUMDERBJP (Boxanagar)
- LEADING
MANIK SARKARCPI(M) (Dhanpur)
- TRAILING
BIRAJIT SINHACONG (Kailashahar)
- LEADING
AL HEKBJP (Pynthorumkhrah)
- WON
AMPAREEN LYNGDOHCONG (East Shillong)
- LOST
PAUL LYNGDOHUDP (West Shillong)
- TRAILING
ARDENT BASAIAWMOITHSPDP (Nongkrem)
- TRAILING
DONKUPAR ROYUDP (Shella)
- WON
MUKUL SANGMACONG (Songsak)
- TRAILING
JAMES SANGMANPP (Dadenggre)
- TRAILING
AGATHA SANGMANPP (South Tura)
- LEADING
ZENITH SANGMACONG (Rangsakona)
- WON
MUKUL SANGMACONG (Ampati)
- LEADING
DIKKANCHI D SHIRACONG (Mahendraganj)
- LEADING
TR ZELIANGNPF (Peren)
- WON
NEIPHIU RIONDPP (Northern angami-ii)
- TRAILING
KEWEKHAPE THERIECONG (Pfutsero)
- LEADING
KL CHISHIBJP (Atoizu)
- LEADING
YANTHUNGO PATTONBJP (Tyui)
Oil Rises As Wall Street Bounces Off Lows, Crude Posts Weekly Loss
On Thursday, oil followed the stock market lower after President Donald Trump said he would impose hefty tariffs to protect U.S. producers. Investors feared the move would spark a trade war.
File Photo: Machine pumping out crude oil (REUTERS)
New York: Oil prices rose on Friday as Wall Street stocks bounced off session lows, but benchmark crude futures posted their first weekly decline in three weeks on fears U.S. plans to impose tariffs on steel and aluminium could squeeze economic growth and jitters about rising U.S. crude production.
Most Active
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|PNB
|101.05
|-0.35
|-0.35
|Venkys
|4,109.65
|+185.40
|+4.72
|Fortis Health
|161.05
|+1.25
|+0.78
|SBI
|262.15
|-5.85
|-2.18
|HDFC
|1,814.15
|+5.45
|+0.30
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Bharti Infratel
|342.60
|-4.55
|-1.31
|Interglobe Avi
|1,330.05
|-5.40
|-0.40
|Cholamandalam
|1,452.05
|-17.30
|-1.18
|Venkys
|4,108.45
|+170.80
|+4.34
|Fortis Health
|160.80
|+1.00
|+0.63
Top Gainers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|BPCL
|441.90
|+12.35
|+2.88
|Aurobindo Pharm
|624.10
|+10.20
|+1.66
|Coal India
|312.90
|+3.75
|+1.21
|IndusInd Bank
|1,700.35
|+19.60
|+1.17
|Bajaj Finance
|1,659.35
|+19.10
|+1.16
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Coal India
|312.80
|+3.25
|+1.05
|IndusInd Bank
|1,697.25
|+17.40
|+1.04
|BHEL
|90.70
|+0.70
|+0.78
|HUL
|1,325.65
|+9.30
|+0.71
|Kotak Mahindra
|1,096.15
|+7.40
|+0.68
Top Losers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|ICICI Bank
|304.95
|-8.30
|-2.65
|SBI
|262.15
|-5.85
|-2.18
|UPL
|714.25
|-14.50
|-1.99
|Vedanta
|323.25
|-6.50
|-1.97
|Lupin
|803.90
|-16.05
|-1.96
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|ICICI Bank
|305.25
|-8.25
|-2.63
|SBI
|262.55
|-6.20
|-2.31
|Infosys
|1,160.25
|-14.00
|-1.19
|Adani Ports
|405.50
|-2.75
|-0.67
|Axis Bank
|526.10
|-3.50
|-0.66
