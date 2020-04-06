BUSINESS

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#Madhya Pradesh#IndiaGives#Stock
News18 »
2-MIN READ

Oil Slips on Oversupply Fears, but Stocks Jump on Virus Slowdown Hopes

Image for Representation. (Reuters)

Image for Representation. (Reuters)

Brent crude fell as much as $4 after Saudi Arabia and Russia postponed their meeting, initially scheduled for Monday, to Thursday even as the virus pandemic pummels demand.

  • Reuters
  • Last Updated: April 6, 2020, 9:49 AM IST
Share this:

Sydney: Oil prices skidded on Monday after Saudi-Russian negotiations to cut output were delayed, keeping oversupply concerns alive, while stocks jumped as investors were encouraged by a slowdown in coronavirus-related deaths and new cases.

In currency markets, sterling fell 0.4% early in Asia after British Prime Minister Boris Johnson was admitted to hospital following persistent coronavirus symptoms 10 days after testing positive for the virus.

Brent crude fell as much as $4 after Saudi Arabia and Russia postponed their meeting, initially scheduled for Monday, to Thursday even as the virus pandemic pummels demand.

Equity investors, however, took solace as the death toll from the coronavirus slowed across major European nations including France and Italy.

"With a very light calendar globally today, there is enough momentum to keep the equity rally running through the course of the day and also into European time," said Jeffrey Halley, Senior Market Analyst, Asia Pacific, OANDA.

"All bets are off after that although I could see a couple of days of positive sentiment ahead, especially if those mortality rates keep falling."

U.S. stock futures rose 3.2% during Asian trading after U.S. President Donald Trump expressed hope the country was seeing a "levelling off" of the coronavirus crisis.

Futures for London's FTSE were up 1.7% while those for Eurostoxx 50 gained 2.6%.

In Asia, Australia's benchmark index rose 3.3%, Japan's Nikkei added 2.4% after a slow start while South Korea's KOSPI index climbed 2.1%. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index was 0.9% higher.

That sent MSCI's broadest index of Asian shares outside of Japan up almost 1%, on track for its best performance in a week.

Markets in mainland China were closed for a public holiday.

Worryingly, the number of new coronavirus cases jumped in China on Sunday while the number of asymptomatic cases surged too as Beijing continued to struggle to extinguish the outbreak despite drastic containment efforts.

"Focus in markets will now turn to the path out of lockdown and to what extent containment measures can be lifted without risking a second wave of infections," National Australia Bank analyst Tapas Strickland wrote in a note.

"Key to a strong rebound in China will be the ongoing lifting of containment measures with Wuhan – the epicentre of the outbreak – set to lift containment measures on April 8."

Strickland, however, noted many in China were still subject to social distancing and isolation restrictions to prevent a resurgence in infections.

The pandemic has claimed more than 68,000 lives and infected over a million people globally. The United States has the highest number of reported cases, at over 300,000.

Concerns about heavy damage to the global economy have pushed investors into the perceived safety of government bonds where yields are at or near all-time lows.

Elsewhere in currencies, the dollar gained 0.4% against the yen to 108.93.

The euro was barely moved at $1.0810 while the risk sensitive Australian dollar was up 0.3% at $0.6014. The pound was last down 0.2% at $1.2238.

In commodities, Brent crude futures was down nearly 3%, or $1, at $31.14 a barrel while U.S. crude slipped 4.4%, or $1.24, to $27.09.

Spot gold added 0.2% to $1,619.1 an ounce.

Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Next Story

COVID-19 Information Centre

  • 24 hrs.helpline no. -
  • +91-11-23978046
  • 24 hrs. toll free no. -
  • 1075
  • India
  • World

India

  • Active Cases

    3,666

     

  • Total Confirmed

    4,067

     

  • Cured/Discharged

    291

     

  • Total DEATHS

    109

     
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: April 06 (09:00 AM)
Hospitals & Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    941,228

     

  • Total Confirmed

    1,277,259

     

  • Cured/Discharged

    266,461

     

  • Total DEATHS

    69,570

     
Data Source: Johns Hopkins University, U.S. (www.jhu.edu)
Hospitals & Testing centres