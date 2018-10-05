English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Oil Stocks Plunge up to 25% Post Fuel Price Cut by Govt
Intra-day, the shares of ONGC, HPCL, IOC and BPCL touched their 52-week low on the BSE.
File photo: A worker holds a nozzle to pump petrol into a vehicle at a fuel station in Mumbai. (Image: REUTERS)
Loading...
New Delhi: Shares of oil marketing companies on Friday fell over 25 percent as the government announced Rs 2.50 per litre cut in petrol and diesel prices.
On the BSE, shares of Hindustan Petroleum Corp Ltd (HPCL) tanked 25.18 per cent to end at Rs 165.05 and Bharat Petroleum Corp eased by 21.11 per cent to Rs 265.35.
Besides, Indian Oil Corp (IOC) tumbled 16.19 per cent to Rs 118.05 and Oil and Natural Gas Corp (ONGC) lost 15.93 per cent to close at Rs 146.95.
ONGC was also the biggest loser on the 30-share index.
Intra-day, the shares of ONGC, HPCL, IOC and BPCL touched their 52-week low on the BSE.
Similarly, on the NSE all touched their 52-week low during intra-day.
The government on Thursday announced Rs 2.50 per litre cut in petrol and diesel prices after it reduced excise duty by Rs 1.50 a litre and asked oil companies to absorb another rupee.
The move to ask state-owned oil firms, who were given pricing freedom, to absorb rupee per litre was seen as a return of government control over pricing, leading to stocks of IOC, BPCL and HPCL tanking.
Market experts said the fuel price cut would have negative implications for upstream public sector companies.
"The government's decision to curtail marketing margins on auto fuels by Rs 1/litre brings to fore the earnings uncertainty for oil PSUs, associated with an environment of higher crude prices amid the government's socio-economic compulsions," Kotak Institutional Equities said in a research note.
On the BSE, shares of Hindustan Petroleum Corp Ltd (HPCL) tanked 25.18 per cent to end at Rs 165.05 and Bharat Petroleum Corp eased by 21.11 per cent to Rs 265.35.
Besides, Indian Oil Corp (IOC) tumbled 16.19 per cent to Rs 118.05 and Oil and Natural Gas Corp (ONGC) lost 15.93 per cent to close at Rs 146.95.
ONGC was also the biggest loser on the 30-share index.
Intra-day, the shares of ONGC, HPCL, IOC and BPCL touched their 52-week low on the BSE.
Similarly, on the NSE all touched their 52-week low during intra-day.
The government on Thursday announced Rs 2.50 per litre cut in petrol and diesel prices after it reduced excise duty by Rs 1.50 a litre and asked oil companies to absorb another rupee.
The move to ask state-owned oil firms, who were given pricing freedom, to absorb rupee per litre was seen as a return of government control over pricing, leading to stocks of IOC, BPCL and HPCL tanking.
Market experts said the fuel price cut would have negative implications for upstream public sector companies.
"The government's decision to curtail marketing margins on auto fuels by Rs 1/litre brings to fore the earnings uncertainty for oil PSUs, associated with an environment of higher crude prices amid the government's socio-economic compulsions," Kotak Institutional Equities said in a research note.
| Edited by: Padmaja Venkataraman
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Movie Review: With Andhadhun, You Never Know What's Next
-
Friday 05 October , 2018
Movie Review: Loveyatri is Annoyingly Cliched
-
Thursday 04 October , 2018
Prithvi Shaw Becomes Youngest Indian to Score a Ton on Debut
-
Wednesday 03 October , 2018
Justice Ranjan Gogoi: 46th Chief Justice of India
-
Tuesday 02 October , 2018
Government Reaches Out to Farmers, No End to Protests Yet
Movie Review: With Andhadhun, You Never Know What's Next
Friday 05 October , 2018 Movie Review: Loveyatri is Annoyingly Cliched
Thursday 04 October , 2018 Prithvi Shaw Becomes Youngest Indian to Score a Ton on Debut
Wednesday 03 October , 2018 Justice Ranjan Gogoi: 46th Chief Justice of India
Tuesday 02 October , 2018 Government Reaches Out to Farmers, No End to Protests Yet
Most Active
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Reliance
|1,048.85
|-6.54
|BPCL
|265.30
|-19.89
|HPCL
|165.10
|-23.97
|ICICI Bank
|307.30
|-2.91
|Maruti Suzuki
|6,904.35
|-4.09
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|HPCL
|165.05
|-25.18
|Reliance
|1,049.85
|-6.31
|BPCL
|265.35
|-21.11
|Maruti Suzuki
|6,893.00
|-4.18
|IOC
|118.05
|-16.19
Top Gainers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Infosys
|724.60
|2.46
|Titan Company
|792.10
|1.98
|TCS
|2,102.65
|1.83
|Bharti Infratel
|260.20
|1.58
|IndusInd Bank
|1,607.35
|1.12
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Infosys
|721.85
|2.19
|TCS
|2,103.10
|1.88
|IndusInd Bank
|1,609.90
|1.36
|HDFC Bank
|1,962.85
|0.10
Top Losers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|HPCL
|165.10
|-23.97
|BPCL
|265.30
|-19.89
|IOC
|118.05
|-15.86
|ONGC
|147.05
|-14.70
|GAIL
|332.05
|-9.76
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|ONGC
|146.95
|-15.93
|Reliance
|1,049.85
|-6.31
|SBI
|257.80
|-4.73
|Adani Ports
|302.05
|-4.40
|Bharti Airtel
|296.75
|-4.27
Live TV
Recommended For You
- AndhaDhun Movie Review: Ayushmann Khurrana, Sriram Raghavan Bring a Taut Thriller
- ISL 2018/19: Pranjal Bhumij's Late Strike Helps Mumbai City Hold Kerala Blasters
- Shashi Tharoor's 'Exasperating Farrago Of Distortions' is Now a Captain Haddock Dialogue in Tintin Comics
- Ranveer Singh Increases the October Heat with Victoria’s Secret Model on Vogue Cover
- Rihanna Responded to Her Fan's Pleas for New Music With a Meme
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...