Ola Electric Appoints Former Jaguar, Aston Martin Designer Wayne Burgess for EV range

Ola Electric on Tuesday announced that it has appointed Wayne Burgess, an internationally acclaimed automotive designer, as head of vehicle design for its entire product range. Wayne has brought the experience of working on “some of the most legendary and iconic cars in automotive history including the Bentley Arnage in 1998, Aston Martin’s DB9 in the mid 2000s and more recently, the Jaguar XF, F-Type, F-Pace SUV, XE as well as many others," the company said.

In a career spanning three decades, Wayne has designed vehicles for the premium auto manufacturers including Rolls Royce, Bentley, Aston Martin and Jaguar Landrover to and Lotus.

Commenting on the appointment, Bhavish Aggarwal, chairman and group CEO, Ola, said, “Wayne is a fantastic addition to our leadership team and will bring global appeal and design aesthetic to our industry changing electric vehicles."

On the challenges at Ola Electric, Wayne commented, “I am looking forward to my work at Ola Electric and to the opportunity to lead a team that will work on designing cutting-edge electric vehicles for the world."

“Wayne’s expertise in designing some of the most legendary vehicles will also be helpful in bringing these new form factors to consumers. I look forward to collaborating with him to build the most iconic range of EVs in the world,” Ola grpup CEO mentioned.

Ola is all set to launch the first in its range of electric scooters in India in the next few months. Packed with advanced innovations, the e-scooter will offer customers best-in-class performance and experience, the startup said. The electric two-wheeler will be priced aggressively to make it accessible to all.

It will roll out from the Ola Futurefactory which is being built at record-speed in Tamil Nadu, India, the company said. “The Ola Futurefactory will be the world’s largest two-wheeler factory when fully operational at 10 million-a-year capacity next year. The factory will start manufacturing the Ola Scooter as soon as its first phase of 2 million annual capacity is ready this summer," it added. Earlier this week, the ride-hailing start-up announced its plans to open a dedicated global EV design centre in Bengaluru.

