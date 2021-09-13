Ola Electric Scooter Futurefactory to Hire 10,000 Women, be World's largest All-Women Plant

Ola Futurefactory, which is Ola’s manufacturing plant in Tamil Nadu, is touted to be run entirely by women as per an announcement that was made by the Chairman and CEO of the group, Bhavish Aggarwal. In the announcement that he made on Monday, Aggarwal said that the Ola Futurefactory will the ‘largest all-women factory in the world’ saying that Aatmanirbhar Bharat requires Aatmanirbhar women. The factory itself is over 500 acres of land and it aims to employ around 10,000 women once the production process goes full tilt and needs all hands on deck.

Aggarwal had made the announcement on his Twitter handle, where he had tweeted the following: “Aatmanirbhar Bharat requires Aatmanirbhar women! Proud to share that the Ola Futurefactory will be run ENTIRELY by women, 10,000+ at full scale! It’ll be the largest all-women factory in the world!! Met our first batch, inspiring to see their passion!”

It was also put out in detail in a blog post along with a video of the CEO interacting with the first batch of employees inside the factory. In the blog Aggarwal said, “This is the first in a series of initiatives we are undertaking at Ola to create a more inclusive workforce and provide economic opportunities for women across the board.”

“We have invested significantly to train and upskill them in core manufacturing skills and they will be responsible for the entire production of every vehicle manufactured at Ola Futurefactory. Enabling women with economic opportunities improves not just their lives but that of their families and indeed the whole community. In fact, studies show that just providing women parity in the labour workforce can grow India’s GDP by 27 per cent,” he added.

The founder went on to say how enabling women in the economy with more opportunities would not only improve their lives but that of their families and communities as well. As a company, Ola had announced of a Rs 2,400 crore investment last year for the setting up of its first electric scooter factory in Tamil Nadu. The company announced that it would be starting with a 10-lakh annual production capacity and then scale it up to 20 lakh in line with the market demand as part of the first phase.

Once it is fully completed the company, more specifically Ola Electric, claimed that the plant would have an annual capacity of around 1 crore units, which according to their statement is around 15 per cent of the world’s entire two-wheeler production.

Speaking about the steps that are being taken to progress this initiative, Aggarwal said, “But this requires active and conscious efforts from all of us, especially in manufacturing where participation remains the lowest at just 12 per cent. For India to be the world’s manufacturing hub, we must prioritize upskilling and generating employment for our women workforce.”

“Ola Futurefactory is one step towards our vision of the world’s future – a world with clean mobility, a carbon-negative footprint, and an inclusive workforce. We will continue to take steps that get us closer to achieving each of these across Ola and encourage others to join us so we can accelerate India’s progress,” said Aggarwal.

Last week the company had postponed the sale process of its electric scooter S1 by a week, pushing it to September 15 due to some ‘technical difficulties’ as they put it. These difficulties were in regards to making the website live for the customer.

