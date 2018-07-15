GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Ola, Haryana Govt Sign Pact to Create 35,000 Job Opportunities

The memorandum of understanding (MoU) is part of the state's Saksham Haryana initiative which was rolled out early last year to empower the youth through various skill development initiatives.

PTI

Updated:July 15, 2018, 7:52 PM IST
Ola Pioneers Introduces In-Trip Insurance Program for Customers (Image: Ola)
New Delhi: Cab hailing platform Ola said on Sunday that it has inked a pact with Haryana's Department of Employment to create 35,000 entrepreneurial opportunities in the state.

An Ola spokesperson said a part of these opportunities would be aimed towards development of the driver-partner ecosystem in the state.

"The MoU reflects Ola's commitment to accelerate the state government's efforts of creating two lakh jobs for the youth of the state," Ola said in a statement, adding that the MoU aims to create 35,000 job opportunities.

Haryana Labour and Employment Minister Nayab Saini said the government has fixed a target to tap the employment potential through jobs in the government and private sector as well as through self employment.

"Skill development is key to professional growth and we will thus, be working with various bodies, and companies like Ola to customise and upgrade the existing training infrastructure...," he added.

Pranav Mehta, Director at Ola, said Haryana is a key market for the company with cities such as Gurgaon, Faridabad, and Panchkula contributing significantly to its growth. It is also present Ambala and Kurukshetra.

| Edited by: Naqshib Nisar
