Ola Syncs Emergency Button With Police Control Room in Bengaluru to Ensure Passenger Safety
Pressing the emergency button will also activate the Ola's safety response team for telephonic assistance to the passenger.
Image for Representation (IANS)
Bengaluru: The city police on Thursday said ride hailing platform Ola has integrated its emergency button with the police control room for faster security response to passengers in trouble. "Bengaluru city police now offers great convenience and ensures that the citizens of the city a secure ride-hailing experience by integrating Suraksha app with Ola application," said Police Commissioner Bhaskar Rao in a statement.
The integration will enable rider's information to be shared with the police, along with details such as the car model, driver name and the geographic coordinates of the vehicle. When a customer presses the emergency button in the app, it will directly call up the police helpline 100 for quicker response from the nearest police station.
Pressing the emergency button will also activate the Ola's safety response team for telephonic assistance to the passenger. "Bengaluru city police is constantly working on building a safer city for its citizens and by integrating with mobility platforms like Ola," said Rao.
The Bengaluru-based company has already entered into a similar arrangement with Hyderabad police.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Thursday 04 April , 2019 Elections 2019: Will Wayanad Be A Safe Seat For Rahul Gandhi?
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019 Brexit So Far: What Led To The Chaos?
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019 Fighting Insurgency In Kashmir: 740 Soldiers Killed In 12 Years
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019 Shamima Begum, UK Teen Who Joined IS, Reveals Why She Has No Regrets
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Reliance
|1,485.50
|-1.24
|IRCTC
|1,927.75
|5.30
|Indiabulls Hsg
|338.30
|10.81
|Tata Chemicals
|764.50
|-0.08
|HDFC Life
|573.75
|-0.93
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|IndusInd Bank
|1,181.75
|3.57
|Tata Steel
|443.70
|2.48
|SBI
|327.65
|2.31
|ONGC
|102.85
|1.13
|Power Grid Corp
|189.35
|1.01
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Asian Paints
|1,842.85
|-2.30
|HUL
|2,251.00
|-1.85
|TCS
|2,156.30
|-1.75
|Nestle
|16,544.10
|-1.38
|Tech Mahindra
|829.55
|-1.36
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Fornite Chapter 2 Season 2 Release Brings Deadpool to the Game – Everything to Know
- Neetu Kapoor Nails ‘TikTok Thingy’ with Granddaughter, Wins Hearts Online
- Archaeologists Discover Walls of Human Bones and Skulls Under Belgium's Saint-Bavo's Cathedral
- Feeling Rich Enough? You Can Now Order Your Samsung Galaxy Z Flip For Rs 109999
- Kiara Advani, Bhumi Pednekar's Pics from Dabboo Ratnani's Calendar Go Viral, Fans Pray for Ajith Kumar's Recovery