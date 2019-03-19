English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Ola to Get $300 Million in Investments from Hyundai Motor, Kia
The three companies will collaborate to develop fleet and mobility solutions, electric vehicles and infrastructure specific to the Indian market.
File photo of Ola cab service (Image : Reuters)
New Delhi: South Korean automakers Hyundai Motor Co and Kia Motors Corp will together invest $300 million in Indian ride-hailing platform Ola, Hyundai Motor and Ola said on Tuesday.
The three companies will collaborate to develop fleet and mobility solutions, electric vehicles and infrastructure specific to the Indian market, they said in a joint statement.
The deal, Hyundai and Kia's biggest combined investment, marks Hyundai Motor's foray into fleet vehicles as the company expands operations to total fleet solutions.
Ola's drivers will be offered financial services like lease and instalment payments, the companies said.
