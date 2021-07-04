Old Rs 1, Rs 5 Coins and Rs 10 Notes can Fetch You up to Rs 1 Lakh Online. Know How

As children, we were often encouraged to collect old and rare items, like coins, stamps and currency notes, to help us develop life skills. It helped us in social interaction, enhanced our negotiation skills and made us curious and respect things that were no longer easily available. The discipline we maintained then is being rewarded now. It’s time to pull out that bag, wallet where we have kept those rare coins and bank notes. These rare items can fetch us a good amount of money if sold on an online exchange.

If you have some rare coins, all you have to do is to visit the CoinBazzar website and create an account by furnishing your details like name, email and full address. Now You are set to sell your coin on the website. Put out your coin and the price you expect and the buyers interested in it will contact you.

Currently, 10 pieces of ONGC commemorative Rs 5 coins are selling for Rs 200 on the website. Similarly, a Rs 100 note with a rare numerical series — 000 786 — and also has the signature of former RBI governor D Subbarao is being sold on the website for Rs 1,999.

An old Rs 10 note in your piggy bank or wallet can fetch Rs 25,000 within a few minutes without going anywhere. The note should have an Ashoka pillar printed on one side and a boat on the other side. The note was issued in the year 1943 during the British rule in India. The note should have the signature of then RBI governor CD Deshmukh. Apart from this, 10 Rupees should be written in the English language on both ends of the note on the backside. If you have a 10 rupee note with these features, you can sell it online on Coinbazzar platform.

CoinBazzar, which claims to be a leading company in numismatics, the study or collection of coins, tokens, paper money, medals and related objects, is offering to buy such items. The company began operation in March 2015 when for the first time the website went live on the internet. On its website, it says its mission is to make collection easy and affordable with 100% original item assurity.

The Queen Victoria’s coins from the year 1862 are being sold for Rs 1.5 lakh on the e-commerce site Quickr. The Re 1 silver coin made in the year 1862 comes under the category of rare coins. In case you have one of these antique coins and are willing to sell it, you have to register yourself as an online seller on Quickr. After registering, you can place your advertisement of the coin by clicking a photo of it and uploading on site. The buyers who want to purchase the coins will contact you directly on Quickr. You can negotiate with the buyers and sell your coin as per your terms of payment and delivery.

In a way, CoinBazzar is encouraging children and adults to develop the discipline of collecting rare coins or paper money. The real value of coin collecting is when you let your collected coins age as time has the tendency to raise their value.

