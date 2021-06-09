Old Rs 10 Note Can Fetch You Rs 25,000; Know Details

Amid the financial crisis due to COVID-19, there is an opportunity to earn up to Rs 25,000 online by selling old Rs 10 notes with certain features.

An old Rs 10 note in your piggy bank or wallet can fetch Rs 25,000 within a few minutes without going anywhere. The Coinbazzar website provides a platform to people having unique and old notes to sell it online and earn money.

However, the Rs 10 note must have some features to fetch up to Rs 20,000. The note should have an Ashoka pillar printed on one side and a boat on the other side. The note was issued in the year 1943 during the British rule in India. The note should have the signature of then RBI governor CD Deshmukh. Apart from this, 10 Rupees should be written in the English language on both ends of the note on the backside.

If you have a 10 rupee note with these features, you can sell it online on Coinbazzar platform. The buyers on the platform pay thousands to get rare old notes and coins.

How to sell old Rs 10 note on coinbazzar.com

Step 1: Log on to the official website coinbazzar.com

Step 2: On the homepage, click on registration and register yourself as a seller.

Step 3: Take a clear and proper picture of your Rs 10 note and upload it on the platform. The Coinbazzar platform will feature your advertisement to people who are using the platform to buy the old notes and coins.

Step 4: People who are interested in purchasing the old Rs 10 note will contact you after seeing your advertisement. You can contact them and sell the note.

In case you are having an old Rs 5 note, then you have an opportunity to earn Rs 30,000 sitting at home. This may sound strange but it is true that if you have an old Rs 5 note in your piggy bank or wallet, then you can fetch Rs 30,000 within a few minutes without going anywhere. You can visit two websites - antiques and collectables – to know the best rates of your old and rare Rs 5 note.

However, the Rs 5 note must have some features to make you earn up to Rs 30,000. The note should have a tractor picture on it. The note issued by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is considered extremely rare if the number 786 is also written on it. If you have Rs 5 notes with the mentioned features, then you can sell them online only on coinbazzar.com.

