Old Rs 2 Coin can Fetch you Rs 5 lakh Online. Here's How

If you are someone who likes to collect old coins then this hobby might be your ticket to earning lakhs online. Old coins have a lot of demand in the online market and people are willing to pay heavy amounts to lay their hands on old coins and notes. Now, a 2-rupee coin can help you earn lakhs while sitting at home but how?

The 2-rupee coin we are talking about was issued in the year 1994 and bears the Indian flag at the back. The price of this special 2 rupee has been fixed at Rs 5 lakh on the Quickr website. So, in case you have this or any other vintage coin in your collection, you can also list them online and stand a chance to win lakhs of rupees.

Here’s how to sell this 2-rupee coin on Quickr.

- Log on to Quickr.com.If you don’t have an account, register yourself on the website.

- Create a listing for your coin and click, upload pictures of the website

- Interested buyers will contact you directly through the details mentioned on the website.

- Negotiate and sell the coin at the highest price offered.

Previously, a one-rupee silver coin of Queen Victoria from the pre-independence era was pegged at Rs 2 lakh. While another British era coin bearing George V King Emperor 1918 picture was priced at Rs 9 lakh.

Additionally, you can also send your old collected coins on CoinBazzar by signing up on the website by furnishing your details like name, email, and full address. Currently, in one of the listings on the website, an Rs 100 note with rare numerical series - 000786- and the signature of former RBI governor D Subbarao is being sold for Rs 1,999. The sellers always have the option to negotiate the price and get a higher big for their currency collection.

