'Do not Share ATM PIN...': Watch 'Golden Boy' Neeraj Chopra promoting RBI Safe Banking

Neeraj Chopra, who made history by bringing home India’s first-ever gold medal in athletics from Tokyo Olympics 2021, is now the star of the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) latest advertisement to create awareness about best practices to avoid banking frauds. In the 25-second-video of the public service announcement, Chopra advocates that customers should follow RBI’s measures to save themselves from fraud.

In the video shared on Twitter by @RBISays, RBI’s public awareness handle, on August 10, Chopra can be heard speaking, “RBI says, please do not share your OTP, CVV and ATM PIN with anyone." Further, he requests that customers should keep changing their online banking password and PIN on time. In case a person loses their ATM Card, Credit Card, or Prepaid Card, they should immediately block it. In the end, Chopra mentions the RBI saying “Be informed, stay alert.”

Sharing the public service announcement, RBI says in the caption that a little caution could take care of a lot of trouble. Seeing Chopra in the advertisement, a Twitter users have been delighted. One of them has written in a reply, “Icing on the cake! If you listen to Neeraj Chopra and RBI, you will not be cheated.” Another netizen has also expressed his joy at seeing Chopra. A third user also replies that now the Olympic star will be everywhere in the government advertisements.

Recently, RBI has released an advisory cautioning people not to fall prey to scammers who are using the banking regulator’s name to loot money from innocent customers. The advisory was published after the central bank had noticed some elements fraudulently using the name and logo of the RBI to seek commissions in transactions related to buying and selling old coins and banknotes.

According to a report released by the RBI in May, about Rs 1.38 trillion fraud were reported by banks and other financial institutions during the financial year 2020-21. This was an improvement compared to the previously reported fraud of Rs 1.85 trillion in 2019-20.

