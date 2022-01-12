Omicron Impact: Wipro to Close All Offices Globally; What CEO Says About Future Work Model

Wipro on Wednesday said that it will shut down all the offices across the world for the next four weeks in the wake of a fresh Covid-19 surge. The company will re-calibrate return to office initiatives in light of the evolving situation, Wipro chief executive officer Thierry Delaporte said during the earnings call on January 12.

In the light of Covid-19 situation in India and across the globe, several companies have readopted remote working facility. Though the plan was different. Major information technology companies, including Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), Cognizant, Infosys and HCL Tech were planning to open offices from late December or early January. The sudden rise and transmissible nature of Omicron Covid-19 variant forced the companies to shut down the offices again in 2022.

Tata Consultancy Services, India’s largest IT services firm said last month that only 10 per cent of its associates and employees was working from offices. Any plans to return to office will be “calibrated move", the IT major added.

Priortising the health and safety of employees and contractors, Cognizant said it would continue work from model. “The health and safety of our employees and contractors, families, our clients and our communities remain our priority," company said.

The IT behemoth reported a net profit of Rs 2,970 crore in the December quarter. The net profit was slightly increased during the quarter under review. It posted a profit of Rs 2,968 crore in the year-ago period.

The revenue from the operations grew 30 per cent year-on-year to Rs Rs 20,432.3 crore during Q3FY22. Wipro recorded a revenue of Rs 15,670 crore in the corresponding period last year. The earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) for Q3 FY22 came in at Rs 3,553.5 crore.

“We delivered robust operating margins after absorbing substantial investments on salary increases, owing to continued improvement in operating metrics," said Jatin Dalal, Wipro’s chief financial officer, said.

Wipro Mega Hiring in FY22

Wipro hired a record 41,363 employees between January and December 2021. The recruitment saw multi-fold jump from the previous fiscal. To address the increasing demand and attrition rate, the Bengaluru-based IT company earlier said that it has a plan to hire 17,500 freshers in FY22, more than 9,000 it had hired in FY21.

Wipro is hiring 70 per cent more than what the IT giant hired in FY21, CEO said during the earning call.

The attrition also increased to 22.7 per cent in Q3 FY22 from 20.5 percent in the previous quarter. Wipro said that the attrition rate is in line with the expectations. The company is taking several measures such as as promotions and role-based bonuses to meet the demand. It also has a plan to hire 30,000 campus recruits in FY23 and and build its freshers pipeline to drive the growth.

“We have doubled down on increasing intake from our campuses across the world and reskilling our existing workforce. Growth is our priority and we will ensure that talent supply is not a constraint to our mission,” CEO said earlier.

