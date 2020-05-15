On Day 3 of Sitharaman's Package, Rs 1L Cr Agriculture Infra Fund Announced, Rs 20,000 Cr Aid for Fishermen

New Delhi: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharman as part of the third tranche of announcements on Friday said financing facility of Rs 1,00,000 crore will be provided for funding agriculture infrastructure projects at farm-gate and aggregation points.



"Impetus for development of farm-gate and aggregation point, affordable and financially viable post-harvest management infraastructure will be provided," said Sitharaman. The Centre also provided Rs 10,000 crore scheme for formalisation of micro food enterprises (MSEs).

"The scheme promotes vision of PM Modi which says vocal for local with global outreach," added the finance minister.

The Centre felt that the unorganised MFEs need technical upgradation to attain FSSAI food standards, build brands and marketing. Keeping this in mind, a scheme will be launched to help 2 lakh MFEs attain above goals

"This will be a cluster based approach where expected outcomes include improved health and safety standards, integration with retail markets and improved incomes," said Sitharaman.

This scheme is also expected to reach untapped export markets in view of improved health consciousness.

Apart from this, Rs 20,000 crore was allocated for fishermen through Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana (PMMSY). "Government will launch the PMMSY for integrated sustainable, inclusive development of marine and inland fisheries," said Sitharaman.

Rs 11,000 crore for activities in marine, inland fisheries and aquaculture and Rs 9,000 crore for infrastructure in fishing harbours, cold chains, markets etc was allocated.

The Centre expects that this will lead to additional fish production of 70 lakh tonnes over 5 years, provide employment to over 55 lakh people and double exports to Rs 1,00,000 crore.

The focus will be on islands, Himalayan states, North-East and aspirational districts.

Sitharamn in her media briefing also announced that National animal disease control programme for foot and mouth disease and brucellosis launched with total outlay of Rs 13,343 crore will ensure 100 per cent vaccination of cattle, buffalo, sheep, goat and pig population. Till date, 1.5 crore cows and buffaloes have been tagged and vaccinated.

An animal husbandry infrastructure development fund to the tune of Rs 15,000 crore was also announced on Friday with an aim to support private investment in dairy processing, value addition and cattle feed infrastructure.

An additional Rs 4,000 crore was allocated for promotion of herbal cultivation. 10,00,000 hectare will be covered under Herbal cultivation in next two years and is expected to lead to Rs 5,000 crore income generation for farmers.

A network of regional mandis for medicinal plants was also proposed. Rs 500 crore was allocated for beekeeping activities that increases yield and quality through pollination.

The Centre will implement a scheme for infrastructure development related to integrated beekeeping development centres, collection, marketing and storage centres. This is expected to increase income of 2 lakh beekeepers.

The Centre also decided to extend Operation Greens from tomatoes, onions and potatoes to all fruits and vegetables.

The pilot launch will include 50 per cent subsidy on transportation from surplus to deficient markets along with 50 per cent subsidy on storage, including cold storage.