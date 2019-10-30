On Way to Ramp up Operations, Amazon Pumps in More Than $600 Million into India Units
Documents filed with the Registrar of Companies showed that Amazon had pumped the money into its retail, food and payments units. The company did not immediately clarify where or how the money would be used.
Image for Representation
Bengaluru: Amazon.com Inc
India is among the last frontiers for Amazon and a crucial market for growth. Founder Jeff Bezos has committed to spending more than $5 billion for the Indian market, where Amazon is locked in a battle with Walmart Inc-owned
While both companies have rapidly expanded into various categories such as food retail and payments, Amazon also offers its Prime video streaming and music services in India.
In August, the company said it will pick up a minority stake in India's Future Retail Ltd
