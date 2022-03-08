On Women’s Day, Zerodha’s Nithin Kamath Shares Wife’s Inspiring Battle Against Cancer

Nithin Kamath, the co-founder of online stockbroking platform Zerodha, has revealed his wife’s inspiring battle against breast cancer in a series of tweets on the occasion of International Women’s Day. Nithin’s wife Seema was diagnosed with breast cancer in November last year.

In a show of support, he has also decided to remain bald until his wife Seema’s hair grows back again. According to a blog post of Seema, both of them went bald at the same time. “We both went bald at the same time. Nithin has agreed to remain bald until my hair grows back again, which is apparently 2 to 4 weeks after my last chemo session. Having a bald Nithin around me has helped me now make me like my new hairstyle. I might just end up continuing to remain bald even after my chemo,” wrote Seema in her blog.

Nithin shared that Seema decided to share her journey to create awareness about cancer. “Seema, my wife, was diagnosed with breast cancer last Nov. She decided to share her journey & learnings till now to create awareness on cancer & the importance of regular health checkups, health insurance & overall health & wellbeing. Happy Women’s Day,” tweeted Nithin Kamath.

Seema has explained the start of the arduous battle and how she managed to defeat cancer.

In her blog, Seema has highlighted vital aspects that need to be addressed in the fight against cancer. The blog has many tips and the tough battle she endured in the fight against the dreaded disease.

Seema and Nithin also aimed to spread awareness about breast cancer so that the onset of the disease is efficiently detected and tracked to make the treatment more effective.

Nithin’s tweet became a platform for people to share their stories and viewpoints in regards to breast cancer.

Seema and Nithin’s noble efforts might just shed more light on the disease resulting in the reduction of anxiety and fear related to breast cancer.

Breast cancer is one of the most prevalent forms of cancer. As per a breast cancer statistics report of 2018, India registered 87,090 deaths due to breast cancer.

