Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Business
1-min read

One-fifth Taxpayers File Return on Last Day: GST Network

In the last three days 8.32 lakh, 6.09 lakh and 13.30 lakh GSTR-3B returns were filed on January 18, 19 and January 20, respectively.

PTI

Updated:January 21, 2020, 9:53 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
One-fifth Taxpayers File Return on Last Day: GST Network
Illustration by Mir Suhail/News18.com

New Delhi: GST Network (GSTN) on Tuesday said 13.30 lakh GSTR-3B returns, about one-fifth of total such returns, were filed on the last day on January 20 despite some technical glitches.

This month's return filing data till date show that the GSTN return filing system was working within its expected limits which is evident by the fact that till January 14, a total of 24.66 lakh GSTR-3B were filed, GST Network said in a statement.

"A total of 65.65 lakh GSTR-3B for the tax month of December were filed, out of which 13.30 lakh GSTR-3B returns were filed on last day itself, i.e., on January 20, 2020," it said.

Several taxpayers complained of technical glitches on filing returns on social media.

There have been few issues about one-time passwords (OTPs) being received with some time lag on account of delay by the e-mail service provider or local internet issues, it said.

"Thus, in order to ensure that no inconvenience is faced by the taxpayer on this account, the OTPs are sent simultaneously on e-mail as well as on registered mobile number so that in case there is a delay in receiving OTP on e-mail, OTP received on mobile phone or vice versa can be used. The taxpayer can use OTP received on any channel for filing their returns," it said.

In the last three days 8.32 lakh, 6.09 lakh and 13.30 lakh GSTR-3B returns were filed on January 18, 19 and January 20, respectively.

On January 21 also, till 12 pm, more than 2 lakh GSTR-3B were filed for the tax month of December, totalling the GSTR-3B returns filed to 67.70 lakh in this month, it added.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
SBI 313.65 -0.10
Bharti Airtel 511.35 0.41
HUL 2,056.95 -0.28
Vodafone Idea 5.92 21.81
Reliance 1,533.95 0.13
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Kotak Mahindra 1,625.95 0.49
Bharti Airtel 511.35 0.41
HDFC 2,464.50 0.37
IndusInd Bank 1,336.80 0.36
ONGC 122.75 0.33
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Tata Steel 475.90 -3.01
M&M 553.35 -2.42
Power Grid Corp 200.50 -2.10
Asian Paints 1,810.25 -2.07
Maruti Suzuki 7,303.10 -1.93
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram