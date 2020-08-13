BUSINESS

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #RajasthanCrisis #BoardResults#CricketCoronavirus
Independence Day

Associate Partner

Associate Partner

News18 »
1-MIN READ

One in three UK firms struggling with operating costs - ONS

One in three UK firms struggling with operating costs - ONS

Almost one in three businesses in the United Kingdom has operating costs that are greater or equal to their turnover, Britain's statistics office said on Thursday in an update on the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on the economy.

  • Reuters
  • Last Updated: August 13, 2020, 2:44 PM IST
Share this:

LONDON Almost one in three businesses in the United Kingdom has operating costs that are greater or equal to their turnover, Britain’s statistics office said on Thursday in an update on the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on the economy.

Companies in the arts, entertainment and recreation sector reported the largest percentage of businesses with operating costs exceeding turnover at 42%, followed by the accommodation and food service activities sector at 29%.

Manufacturing and real estate reported the largest percentage of businesses indicating that turnover exceeded operating costs, at 54% and 53% respectively, the Office for National Statistics said.

Also Watch

Dr. Walter Orenstein On Concerns Over Russia's COVID Vaccine Sputnik V | Viewpoint | CNN News18

(Writing by William Schomberg; Editing by Gareth Jones)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

  • Tags:
  • First Published: August 13, 2020, 2:44 PM IST
Next Story
Loading