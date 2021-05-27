One Rupee Coin Can Get You Rs 1.5 lakh; Here's How

It is a passion for many to collect old things and preserve them. You may have heard that by selling old and antique items on websites, many people have become billionaires. Old things usually become rare in many cases, making them fall in antique and unique category having high demand in the international market. These are sold at very high prices. Now, an e-commerce website is offering a similar opportunity wherein people holding a special kind of pre-independence era’s coin has the chance to get a huge amount of over Rs 1 lakh.

The manufacturing of many coins has been reduced or stopped in India, which resulted into a manifold increase in the value of existing coins. Along with few rare coins, many Indians also like to shop for Queen Victoria Coins on auspicious occasions like Dhanteras, Diwali and Akshaya Tritiya.

The Queen Victoria’s coins from the year 1862 are being sold for Rs 1.5 lakh on the e-commerce site Quickr. The Re 1 silver coin made in the year 1862 comes under the category of rare coins.

In case you have one of these antique coins and are willing to sell it, you have to register yourself as an online seller on Quickr. After registering, you can place your advertisement of the coin by clicking a photo of it and uploading on site. The buyers who want to purchase the coins will contact you directly on Quickr. You can negotiate with the buyers and sell your coin as per your terms of payment and delivery.

During an auction in the United States in 2019, an extremely rare silver dime was sold for $1.32 million (over Rs 9 crore). The dime was once owned by the late former Los Angeles Lakers owner and avid coin collector, Jerry Buss. It was ranked number 6 in the popular reference 100 Greatest US Coins by Jeff Garrett and Ron Guth.

