English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
ONGC Board Approves Exiting Pawan Hans, to Sell 49% Stake
Officials said when the government had first floated an offer to sell its 51 per cent stake in October last year, ONGC made an offer to DIPAM that its 49 per cent stake be also sold on same terms.
File photo of a Pawan Hans helicopter. Representative image/ Reuters
New Delhi/Mumbai: The board of ONGC has approved exiting helicopter service provider Pawan Hans by selling its entire 49 per cent stake as it looks to cut debt and consolidate resources in core oil and gas business, officials with direct knowledge of the development said.
Oil and Natural Gas Corp (ONGC) wants its interest to be clubbed with the 51 per cent government stake that is already on offer for sale, they said.
The Department of Disinvestment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM), which floated the offer for sale for government's 51 per cent stake in Pawan Hans twice in the last 10 months, is likely to issue an amended expression of interest (EoI) shortly.
Officials said ONGC of the view that its investment in Pawan Hans is no longer strategic as it charter hires helicopters to ferry staff to its oil and gas locations, mostly in offshore, through competitive bidding.
Of the 22 helicopters it currently has on hire, just seven or less than a third are from Pawan Hans.
Pawan Hans owns a fleet of 46 helicopters.
"The board of directors of ONGC, at the 308th meeting held on June 29, accorded its in-principle approval for exploring options for the restructuring of ONGC group companies including exiting some with a view to consolidating business," an official said.
"The idea being to focus resources on core oil and gas exploration and production business and not scatter bandwidth of management in unrelated businesses," the official added.
Officials said when the government had first floated an offer to sell its 51 per cent stake in October last year, ONGC made an offer to DIPAM that its 49 per cent stake be also sold on same terms.
At that time, the company was told to get its board approval.
Meanwhile, the government in early April withdrew its offer for sale as only two bidders including Indian helicopter major Global Vectra Helicorp and US-based Continental Helicopters made an offer.
A revised offer for sale was floated later that month, which fetched about half a dozen bidders.
ONGC, they said, has written to the government that its stake can be sold on the same terms, but DIPAM was of the view that a revised offer for sale would have to be floated as some bidders may have been deterred by 51 per cent stake and would now prefer to bid when 100 per cent is being offered.
Sources said the re-floating the offer for sale is likely to delay further the government's plans to offload its entire 51 per cent holding in the profit-making JV.
"ONGC has written to the civil aviation ministry that it does not want to continue in the joint venture and would want to sell its entire holding in it along with the government," a Pawan Hans source said.
Pawan Hans operates seven Dauphin N3 Helicopters for ONGC's offshore operations. These helicopters, based at Juhu airport, Mumbai and Rajahmundry, undertake passenger crew change service and production trips on a regular basis to meet the offshore requirements of the state-owned oil and gas producer.
"ONGC wanted to exit the JV along with the government, but it was told to first get its board approval, which is now in place. The government will now modify the EoI and include ONGC stake sale also along with its own," an ONGC official said.
The government came out with a fresh information memorandum for the strategic sale of Pawan Hans on April 13 wherein bidders need to have a minimum net worth of Rs 500 crore.
The memorandum was issued days after the government withdrew the previous note apparently due to a tepid response from investors.
The last date for submission of EoIs for Pawan Hans was June 18.
On June 20, civil aviation secretary R N Choubey had told reporters that "bids have been received for Pawan Hans stake sale."
Also Watch
Oil and Natural Gas Corp (ONGC) wants its interest to be clubbed with the 51 per cent government stake that is already on offer for sale, they said.
The Department of Disinvestment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM), which floated the offer for sale for government's 51 per cent stake in Pawan Hans twice in the last 10 months, is likely to issue an amended expression of interest (EoI) shortly.
Officials said ONGC of the view that its investment in Pawan Hans is no longer strategic as it charter hires helicopters to ferry staff to its oil and gas locations, mostly in offshore, through competitive bidding.
Of the 22 helicopters it currently has on hire, just seven or less than a third are from Pawan Hans.
Pawan Hans owns a fleet of 46 helicopters.
"The board of directors of ONGC, at the 308th meeting held on June 29, accorded its in-principle approval for exploring options for the restructuring of ONGC group companies including exiting some with a view to consolidating business," an official said.
"The idea being to focus resources on core oil and gas exploration and production business and not scatter bandwidth of management in unrelated businesses," the official added.
Officials said when the government had first floated an offer to sell its 51 per cent stake in October last year, ONGC made an offer to DIPAM that its 49 per cent stake be also sold on same terms.
At that time, the company was told to get its board approval.
Meanwhile, the government in early April withdrew its offer for sale as only two bidders including Indian helicopter major Global Vectra Helicorp and US-based Continental Helicopters made an offer.
A revised offer for sale was floated later that month, which fetched about half a dozen bidders.
ONGC, they said, has written to the government that its stake can be sold on the same terms, but DIPAM was of the view that a revised offer for sale would have to be floated as some bidders may have been deterred by 51 per cent stake and would now prefer to bid when 100 per cent is being offered.
Sources said the re-floating the offer for sale is likely to delay further the government's plans to offload its entire 51 per cent holding in the profit-making JV.
"ONGC has written to the civil aviation ministry that it does not want to continue in the joint venture and would want to sell its entire holding in it along with the government," a Pawan Hans source said.
Pawan Hans operates seven Dauphin N3 Helicopters for ONGC's offshore operations. These helicopters, based at Juhu airport, Mumbai and Rajahmundry, undertake passenger crew change service and production trips on a regular basis to meet the offshore requirements of the state-owned oil and gas producer.
"ONGC wanted to exit the JV along with the government, but it was told to first get its board approval, which is now in place. The government will now modify the EoI and include ONGC stake sale also along with its own," an ONGC official said.
The government came out with a fresh information memorandum for the strategic sale of Pawan Hans on April 13 wherein bidders need to have a minimum net worth of Rs 500 crore.
The memorandum was issued days after the government withdrew the previous note apparently due to a tepid response from investors.
The last date for submission of EoIs for Pawan Hans was June 18.
On June 20, civil aviation secretary R N Choubey had told reporters that "bids have been received for Pawan Hans stake sale."
Also Watch
| Edited by: Huma Tabassum
-
Jharkhand Hunger Deaths Part I: Killed By Hunger: The 20% of Jharkhand's Population Crying for Food
-
Tuesday 17 July , 2018
What Causes Football Riots: 2 Dead in France after FIFA WC Win
-
Tuesday 17 July , 2018
Nigeria Overtakes India to Become Country with Highest Number of Poor
-
Tuesday 10 July , 2018
Thousand Crores Spent: Why Floods Hit Mumbai Every Year
-
Wednesday 11 July , 2018
'World Population Day: Where India has defeated the FIFA semi-finalists
Jharkhand Hunger Deaths Part I: Killed By Hunger: The 20% of Jharkhand's Population Crying for Food
Tuesday 17 July , 2018 What Causes Football Riots: 2 Dead in France after FIFA WC Win
Tuesday 17 July , 2018 Nigeria Overtakes India to Become Country with Highest Number of Poor
Tuesday 10 July , 2018 Thousand Crores Spent: Why Floods Hit Mumbai Every Year
Wednesday 11 July , 2018 'World Population Day: Where India has defeated the FIFA semi-finalists
Most Active
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Ashok Leyland
|117.60
|-10.95
|-8.52
|HDFC Bank
|2,192.05
|+15.30
|+0.70
|Tata Steel
|507.30
|-25.05
|-4.71
|ICICI Bank
|264.00
|-2.45
|-0.92
|Federal Bank
|85.85
|-2.45
|-2.77
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Bharti Airtel
|336.70
|-5.55
|-1.62
|Edelweiss
|286.45
|-3.60
|-1.24
|Ashok Leyland
|117.65
|-10.85
|-8.44
|Tata Steel
|507.95
|-24.55
|-4.61
|ICICI Bank
|264.30
|-2.00
|-0.75
Top Gainers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|ONGC
|164.35
|+8.20
|+5.25
|Indiabulls Hsg
|1,199.00
|+46.40
|+4.03
|IOC
|167.90
|+3.45
|+2.10
|BPCL
|400.35
|+7.70
|+1.96
|HPCL
|285.15
|+3.85
|+1.37
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|ONGC
|164.25
|+8.15
|+5.22
|HDFC
|2,013.00
|+22.95
|+1.15
|Bajaj Auto
|3,127.00
|+31.75
|+1.03
|HDFC Bank
|2,192.10
|+15.40
|+0.71
|Asian Paints
|1,388.25
|+10.35
|+0.75
Top Losers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Tata Steel
|507.35
|-25.00
|-4.70
|Hindalco
|213.15
|-6.35
|-2.89
|UPL
|555.00
|-16.00
|-2.80
|HUL
|1,638.95
|-42.75
|-2.54
|Tata Motors
|251.35
|-6.60
|-2.56
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Tata Steel
|507.95
|-24.55
|-4.61
|HUL
|1,640.95
|-42.80
|-2.54
|Vedanta
|205.20
|-4.95
|-2.36
|Tata Motors
|251.50
|-6.10
|-2.37
|M&M
|905.65
|-15.45
|-1.68
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Salman Khan Chills 'Alone' in Mall, Apparently Nobody Recognizes Him; See Well-timed Video
- Beating Rafael Nadal Proved That I Could Do It, Says Novak Djokovic
- Not Acting, Sridevi Wanted Janhvi Kapoor to Pursue This Profession
- Janhvi Kapoor is Making Our Hearts Dhadak Everytime She Steps Out For Promotions
- Neeraj Chopra Strikes Gold at French Meet