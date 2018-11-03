English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
ONGC Second-quarter Profit Rises by 61 Per Cent, Beats Estimate
ONGC's net profit stood at 82.65 billion rupees ($1.14 billion) in the quarter ended Sept. 30, compared with 51.3 billion rupees a year earlier, the company said in a stock exchange filing.
The logo of Oil and Natural Gas Corp's (ONGC) is pictured along a roadside in Ahmedabad. (Image: Reuters)
New Delhi: Oil and Natural Gas Corp Ltd posted a 61 per cent jump in second-quarter profit on Saturday, with higher crude oil prices helping it to beat forecasts.
ONGC's net profit stood at 82.65 billion rupees ($1.14 billion) in the quarter ended Sept. 30, compared with 51.3 billion rupees a year earlier, the company said in a stock exchange filing.
Analysts on average had expected a profit of 68.61 billion rupees, according to Refinitiv data.
Income from operations rose by 47.5 per cent to 279.89 billion rupees, ONGC said.
