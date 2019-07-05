ONGC Share Price Live: ONGC Shares Fall by 3.14% as Nirmala Sitharaman Presents Union Budget 2019

Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English

ASSOCIATE SPONSOR

News18 Budget 2019:Asian Paint
News18 Budget 2019:Mutual Fund

Budget Highlights

  • 2% TDS on Cash Withdrawal Above 1 cr in a Year
  • PAN and Aadhaar Interchangeable for Filing IT Return
  • Additional Deduction of 1.5L on Interest on Loans for Affordable Housing
  • Start-ups Will Not Be Subject To Scrutiny By I-T Dept
  • IT Deduction of 1.5 lakh on Interest on Loans on Electrical Vehicles
  • New Target of Rs 1,05,000 cr for Disinvestment
  • 1 Lakh Loan for Women
  • RBI to take over as HFC regulator from NHB
  • Rs 70,000 cr for PSU banks to Boost Capital
  • 17 Iconic Tourism Sites to be Developed
  • Aadhaar for NRIs with Indian Passports
  • Streamline Labour Laws to 4 Labour Codes
  • Focus on AI, Virtual Reality and Big Data
  • Appoint Higher Education Commissioner
  • National Education Policy
  • Expand Swachh Bharat
  • 'Har Ghar Jal' Under Jal Jivan Mission
  • Increase Min Public Shareholding from 25% to 35%
  • Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojna
  • Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojna for Housing
  • Pradhan Mantri Matsyasampada Scheme for Fisheries
  • Strengthen Gramin Bharat - Rural India
  • 100% FDI in Insurance Intermediaries
  • 'Propose a Global Investors Meet'
  • UDAY to be Re-examained, New Package for Power Sector Tariffs
  • Pradhan Mantri Man Dhan Scheme for Retailers
  • Blueprint for Highways, Regional Airports, Gas and Water Grids
  • Public-Private Partnership for Railways
  • Projects 'Bharatmala' and 'Sagarmala' for Infrastructure
  • 'Economy to Reach 3 Trillion This Year': FM
»
1-min read

ONGC Share Price Live: ONGC Shares Fall by 3.14% as Nirmala Sitharaman Presents Union Budget 2019

Union Budget 2019: The stock has returned just around 6.6% to investors in the last one year, compared to nearly 12% rise in the Nifty.

News18.com

Updated:July 5, 2019, 12:17 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
ONGC Share Price Live: ONGC Shares Fall by 3.14% as Nirmala Sitharaman Presents Union Budget 2019
The logo of Oil and Natural Gas Corp's (ONGC) is pictured along a roadside in Ahmedabad. (Image: Reuters)
Loading...

With Nirmala Sitharaman announcing the Union Budget 2019, Share Price of ONGC fell by 3.14 per cent to open at 167.10. The price fell by 5.25 share points.

The BSE group ‘A’ stock of face value Rs 5 has touched a 52-week high of Rs 185 on 24 September 2018 and a 52-week low of Rs 127.90 on 14 February 2019. The stock has returned just around 6.6% to investors in the last one year, compared to nearly 12% rise in the Nifty.

Follow all latest updates from Union Budget 2019 here.

ONGC informed on Tuesday that it has discovered over 230 million tonnes of in-place oil reserves in the last three years. These reserves are spread over 16 assets it currently extracts oil from.

The company produced 21.11 million tonnes of oil in the fiscal year 2018-19. In the last three years, it produced a cumulative of 65.66 million tonnes of oil. ONGC is India’s largest government-run corporation and produces about 70% of India’s crude oil and natural gas. The corporation is the biggest public sector commercial organization in India.

The promoters holding in the company stood at 64.25%, while Institutions and Non-Institutions held 22.20% and 13.55%, respectively.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
S&P BSE SENSEX

39,867.55 -40.51 ( -0.10%)

NIFTY 50

11,930.65 -16.10 ( -0.13%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 91.40 -5.04
Indiabulls Hsg 736.30 4.61
UPL 678.70 -2.81
SBI 370.00 0.71
IndusInd Bank 1,525.35 2.16
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
Westlife Dev 304.95 -0.41
Natco Pharma 535.50 0.58
Yes Bank 91.55 -4.88
Indiabulls Hsg 736.35 4.60
SBI 369.85 0.69
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Indiabulls Hsg 736.30 4.61
IndusInd Bank 1,525.35 2.16
Bharti Infratel 268.30 1.98
Kotak Mahindra 1,518.20 1.36
Bharti Airtel 366.50 1.03
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
IndusInd Bank 1,524.70 2.07
Kotak Mahindra 1,517.85 1.34
Bharti Airtel 366.35 1.03
HUL 1,807.00 0.83
SBI 369.85 0.69
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 91.40 -5.04
ONGC 161.85 -3.14
UPL 678.70 -2.81
NTPC 140.05 -2.37
IOC 152.80 -2.40
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 91.55 -4.88
ONGC 161.75 -3.20
NTPC 140.05 -2.30
TCS 2,193.30 -2.20
Coal India 245.35 -2.33
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram