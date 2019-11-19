Onion Output in Kharif, Late-kharif Seasons of 2019-20 May Fall 26% to 52.06 Lakh Tonne, Says Paswan
The all-India average retail price of onion stood at Rs 60.38 per kg on November 15, compared with Rs 22.84 per kg on the same date last year.
Representative Image.
New Delhi: Onion production in kharif and late-kharif seasons of 2019-20 is estimated to fall 26 per cent to 52.06 lakh tonne, putting pressure on supply and prices, Food Minister Ram Vilas Paswan said on Tuesday.
The all-India average retail price of onion stood at Rs 60.38 per kg on November 15, compared with Rs 22.84 per kg on the same date last year.
In a written reply to the Lok Sabha, he said onion is a seasonal crop with harvesting period of rabi (March to June), kharif (October to December) and late-kharif (January-March). During July to October, the supply in the market comes from stored onions from rabi season.
"During 2019-20, there was a 3-4 weeks delay in sowing as well as decline in sown area of the kharif onion because of late arrival of monsoon. Further, untimely prolonged rains in the major growing states of Karnataka, Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh during the harvesting period caused damage to the standing crops in these regions," Paswan said.
As a result, the minister said the production of kharif crop was affected.
The rains during September-October also hit transportation of crop from these producing regions to consuming centres, he said.
"This led to limited availability of kharif onions in the market and has put pressure on its prices," Paswan said.
During the current year, the production of kharif and late-kharif is estimated to be 52.06 lakh tonne, which is about 26 per cent lower than the previous year's production of 69.91 lakh tonne in the same seasons, the minister said.
Paswan said the government has banned onion exports and imposed stock limits to boost domestic supply and check prices.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Thursday 04 April , 2019 Elections 2019: Will Wayanad Be A Safe Seat For Rahul Gandhi?
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019 Brexit So Far: What Led To The Chaos?
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019 Fighting Insurgency In Kashmir: 740 Soldiers Killed In 12 Years
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019 Shamima Begum, UK Teen Who Joined IS, Reveals Why She Has No Regrets
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|SBI Life Insura
|936.55
|-6.35
|Bharti Airtel
|439.35
|7.37
|Reliance
|1,509.75
|3.46
|Yes Bank
|64.15
|-2.58
|ICICI Bank
|493.50
|-0.97
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|SBI Life Insura
|936.25
|-6.33
|Bharti Airtel
|439.25
|7.36
|Yes Bank
|64.15
|-2.66
|Sunteck Realty
|389.10
|-0.15
|Reliance
|1,509.80
|3.52
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Bharti Infratel
|250.55
|10.47
|Bharti Airtel
|439.35
|7.37
|Reliance
|1,509.75
|3.46
|Axis Bank
|747.80
|3.44
|Power Grid Corp
|195.45
|2.52
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Bharti Airtel
|439.25
|7.36
|Reliance
|1,509.80
|3.52
|Axis Bank
|747.85
|3.43
|Power Grid Corp
|195.30
|2.44
|SBI
|330.30
|1.57
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Zee Entertain
|285.85
|-2.82
|Yes Bank
|64.15
|-2.58
|M&M
|560.65
|-2.27
|TCS
|2,108.80
|-2.03
|Tata Steel
|401.75
|-2.02
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Yes Bank
|64.15
|-2.66
|M&M
|560.60
|-2.19
|Tata Steel
|401.90
|-2.02
|TCS
|2,108.30
|-2.02
|Tata Motors
|167.75
|-1.35
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Instagram Cracks Down on Ghosty, a Scary Stalking App For Android Phones
- MP Mimi Chakraborty Shares Pic with 'Mommy' Outside Parliament, Sanskari Twitter Approves
- WhatsApp Insists No Users Have Been Impacted by The Malicious Video Files Threat
- Mubi Wants You to Watch Critically Acclaimed Cinema at Rs 199 For Three Months
- East Bengal Announce Kalyani Stadium as Their Home Venue for I-League 2019-20