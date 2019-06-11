Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Only 13% Employers in India Have Hiring Plans During July-Sep Quarter: Survey

According to Manpower Group's survey, hiring intentions marginally declined by four percentage points when compared with the year ago period (July-September quarter of 2018).

PTI

Updated:June 11, 2019, 1:32 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Only 13% Employers in India Have Hiring Plans During July-Sep Quarter: Survey
Image for representation (News18 creative by Mir Suhail)
Loading...
New Delhi: With India's job market undergoing a transition, only 13 per cent of employers across the country indicate upbeat hiring plans for the next three months, while 61 per cent anticipate no change in their payrolls, a survey said.

According to the Manpower Group Employment Outlook Survey, while 13 per cent of employers expect to increase payrolls, none forecast a decrease, 61 per cent anticipate no change and 26 per cent were unsure about any change in payrolls, resulting in a net employment outlook of 13 per cent.

Hiring intentions marginally declined by four percentage points when compared with the year ago period (July-September quarter of 2018). "According to Manpower Group's survey, India's job market, overall, looks consistent, although it is still going through the transition with a slight slowdown in employment," Manpower Group India Associate Director Marketing Cynthia Gokhale said.

Sector-wise, the services sector is expected to drive the third quarter job markets with a net employment outlook of 16 per cent, followed by the mining and construction, wholesale and retail trade and manufacturing sectors with outlooks of 11 per cent.

Gokhale further said that some of the major trends that will drive recruitment in 2019 in India, are diversity, automated recruitment, virtual reality, and remote working options among others. "Over the last few months, the landscape of the recruitment industry in India has changed. The HR field is also going through an automation revamp," Gokhale said.

In a regional comparison, employers in the southern and western regions lead hiring expectations. Gokhale further noted that "with more than a million unemployable graduates that the Indian universities are churning out every year and thousands of jobs disappearing each year, India now must prioritise investing in education to bridge the skill gap between the requirements in the market and job seekers skill sets".

Manpower Group interviewed over 59,000 employers in 44 countries and territories to forecast labour market activity in the third quarter of 2019, including 4,951 employers in India. Globally, employers expect workforce gains in 43 of 44 countries and territories surveyed in the period up to the end of September.

In a comparison with the same period last year, hiring intentions strengthen in 12 countries and territories, but weaken in 26 and are unchanged in six, the survey said. The strongest hiring sentiment is reported in Japan, Croatia, Taiwan, the US, Greece and Slovenia, while the weakest hiring prospects are reported for Hungary, Argentina, Italy and Spain, it added.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
 
S&P BSE SENSEX

40,010.86 +226.34 ( +0.57%)

NIFTY 50

11,982.55 +59.85 ( +0.50%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Indiabulls Hsg 677.55 -7.61
Yes Bank 141.70 4.27
TCS 2,258.95 1.23
Reliance 1,330.00 0.82
PC Jeweller 61.40 10.23
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
HDFC Bank 2,456.00 0.55
Indiabulls Hsg 692.00 -5.60
Yes Bank 141.50 4.12
PC Jeweller 61.05 8.63
Rel Capital 92.60 1.54
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 141.70 4.27
Zee Entertain 346.65 3.37
ONGC 169.70 3.07
Vedanta 169.30 2.48
IndusInd Bank 1,585.00 2.15
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 141.55 4.16
ONGC 169.55 2.91
Vedanta 169.35 2.36
IndusInd Bank 1,583.95 2.17
HCL Tech 1,112.60 1.91
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Indiabulls Hsg 677.55 -7.61
Sun Pharma 389.60 -3.10
M&M 637.55 -1.45
Tech Mahindra 761.75 -0.84
Dr Reddys Labs 2,607.50 -0.83
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Sun Pharma 389.30 -3.12
M&M 638.80 -1.29
Larsen 1,523.45 -0.57
HUL 1,843.85 -0.29
Power Grid Corp 193.10 -0.23
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram