Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Business
2-min read

Only 19 Percent Employers in India Bullish on Hiring in October-December Quarter: Survey

Despite the modest number, India is the fourth most optimistic nation about hiring plans for the next three months globally.

PTI

Updated:September 10, 2019, 11:47 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Only 19 Percent Employers in India Bullish on Hiring in October-December Quarter: Survey
Image for representation.
Loading...

New Delhi: Only 19 per cent of employers in the country have bullish hiring plans for the next three months, while 52 per cent expect no change in their payrolls, says a global survey which predict softer employment outlook in many markets for the October-December quarter.

According to the ManpowerGroup Employment Outlook survey released on Tuesday, that covered 5,131 employers across India, a net 19 per cent of employers are anticipating an actual rise in their staffing numbers, while 52 per cent expect no change and 28 per cent are not sure about adding to their existing staff strength.

Despite the modest number, India is the fourth most optimistic nation about hiring plans for the next three months globally.

The strongest hiring sentiment was reported in Japan where 26 per cent of employers were bullish about their hiring plans for the October-December quarter, followed by Taiwan (21 per cent) and US (20 per cent) in the second and third positions, respectively.

"Hiring plans for the next three months vary significantly globally with robust outlooks reported in many large markets while the uncertainty of Brexit and the impact of tariffs contribute to evidence of softer hiring intentions elsewhere," said Jonas Prising, ManpowerGroup Chairman and CEO.

Globally, ManpowerGroup interviewed over 59,000 employers in 44 countries and territories. The survey noted that employers expect workforce gains in 43 of 44 countries and territories surveyed in the coming three months.

When compared with the previous quarter, employers in 15 out of 44 countries and territories report stronger hiring prospects, while employers in 23 countries report weaker hiring plans which also includes six who anticipate "no change".

The weakest hiring activity was reported in Spain (0 per cent), the Czech Republic (2 per cent), Argentina (3 per cent), Costa Rica (3 per cent), and Switzerland (3 per cent).

Chinese employers reported a cautious hiring climate in the coming quarter, as a net four per cent employers anticipate a rise in their staff numbers -- their weakest outlook in two years.

"Having a workforce strategy that attracts and retains critical talent and develops new skills will be a key priority across all organisations as industries continue to transform in the months and years ahead," Prising said.

The survey further noted that in India, a sectoral analysis shows, public administration and education employers reported the strongest hiring intentions with a net employment outlook of 27 per cent. While, respectable payroll gains were also forecast in wholesale and retail trade sector (25 per cent) and services sector (22 per cent).

Positive hiring opportunities are expected in manufacturing sector and the mining and construction sector, where outlooks stood at 16 per cent and 13 per cent, and in the transportation and utilities sector at 11 per cent.

Employers in all four regions expect to add to payrolls during the forthcoming quarter. The strongest labour market is expected in the east, where net employment outlook stood at 38 per cent.

Steady workforce gains were also forecast in all the other three regions, south, west and north with outlooks of 19 per cent, 18 per cent and 16 per cent, respectively.

The ManpowerGroup Employment Outlook Survey is conducted quarterly to measure employers' intentions to increase or decrease the number of employees in their workforces during the next quarter.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
S&P BSE SENSEX

37,145.45 +163.68 ( +0.44%)

NIFTY 50

11,003.05 +56.85 ( +0.52%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Maruti Suzuki 6,335.50 2.40
Yes Bank 63.10 4.47
ICICI Bank 395.45 1.05
RBL Bank 360.40 7.12
Reliance 1,222.20 -0.02
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
HDFC Bank 2,248.20 0.14
Maruti Suzuki 6,333.50 2.39
Yes Bank 63.10 4.47
Larsen 1,357.35 2.18
RBL Bank 360.35 7.01
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 63.10 4.47
UPL 587.45 3.43
Maruti Suzuki 6,335.50 2.40
Larsen 1,357.00 2.13
Kotak Mahindra 1,471.30 2.06
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 63.10 4.47
Maruti Suzuki 6,333.50 2.39
Larsen 1,357.35 2.18
Kotak Mahindra 1,471.10 2.05
Bharti Airtel 356.15 1.99
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
HCL Tech 1,084.40 -1.45
Infosys 829.10 -1.32
Tech Mahindra 712.90 -1.23
Eicher Motors 16,206.75 -1.22
Bajaj Auto 2,817.80 -0.76
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
HCL Tech 1,084.15 -1.58
Infosys 829.20 -1.30
Bajaj Auto 2,818.55 -0.75
TCS 2,183.30 -0.65
NTPC 126.30 -0.55
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram