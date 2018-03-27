GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Only 69% File GST Returns in February, Collection Falls to Rs 85,174 Crore

The collection in January was Rs 86,318 crore, while in December and November was Rs 88,929 crore and Rs 83,716 crore respectively.

PTI

Updated:March 27, 2018, 4:31 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Only 69% File GST Returns in February, Collection Falls to Rs 85,174 Crore
A BJP supporter holds a placard during a rally to support implementation of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) in Mumbai. (File photo/ Reuters)
New Delhi: GST collections slid for the second straight month to Rs 85,174 crore in February as only 69 per cent of the assessees filed returns.

Around 59.51 lakh GSTR 3B returns were filed for the month of February till March 25. This is 69 per cent of total taxpayers who are required to file monthly returns, the finance ministry said in a statement.

"The total revenue received under GST for the month of February 2018 (received up to March 26) has been Rs 85,174 crore," it said. The collection in January was Rs 86,318 crore, while in December and November was Rs 88,929 crore and Rs 83,716 crore respectively.

Of the Rs 85,174 crore collected as GST for the month of February, Rs 14,945 crore have been garnered as Central GST and Rs 20,456 crore as State GST. Beside, Rs 42,456 crore has been collected as Integrated GST and Rs 7,317 crore as compensation cess.

A total amount of Rs 25,564 crore is being transferred from IGST to CGST/SGST account by way of settlement. "Thus, the total collection of CGST and SGST up to 26th March (for February) is Rs 27,085 crores and Rs 33,880 crore respectively, including transfers by way of settlement," the statement added.

Till March 25, 1.05 crore taxpayers have been registered under GST. Of these, 18.17 lakh are composition dealers which are required to file returns every quarter and the rest of 86.37 lakh taxpayers are required to file monthly returns.

According to a finance ministry reply to the Lok Sabha, GST collections were Rs 93,590 crore in July, Rs 93,029 crore in August, Rs 95,132 crore in September and Rs 85,931 crore in October.

Also Watch

| Edited by: Aakarshuk Sarna
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
S&P BSE Sensex

33,174.39 +107.98 ( +0.33%)

Nifty 50

10,184.15 +53.50 ( +0.53%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Bandhan Bank 476.85 +101.85 +27.16
SBI 254.35 +7.85 +3.18
HDFC 1,823.15 -7.00 -0.38
ICICI Bank 283.90 +2.25 +0.80
Reliance 899.80 -1.30 -0.14
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
V-Mart Retail 1,923.40 +31.70 +1.68
Bandhan Bank 477.20 +102.20 +27.25
East India Sec 930.25 -2.75 -0.29
Wipro 272.55 -1.35 -0.49
M&M 745.00 -2.80 -0.37
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
IOC 174.85 +7.65 +4.58
HPCL 346.90 +13.60 +4.08
Hindalco 218.50 +7.95 +3.78
Indiabulls Hsg 1,245.75 +41.20 +3.42
SBI 254.35 +7.85 +3.18
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
SBI 253.85 +7.50 +3.04
IndusInd Bank 1,786.00 +25.60 +1.45
Tata Steel 590.05 +7.60 +1.30
Kotak Mahindra 1,052.60 +13.00 +1.25
Asian Paints 1,131.75 +12.95 +1.16
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Bharti Infratel 336.55 -7.40 -2.15
Bharti Airtel 413.20 -8.30 -1.97
Bajaj Auto 2,798.30 -50.35 -1.77
Hero Motocorp 3,464.70 -17.00 -0.49
HDFC 1,823.15 -7.00 -0.38
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Bharti Airtel 411.45 -10.20 -2.42
Bajaj Auto 2,803.20 -35.95 -1.27
HDFC 1,821.95 -10.65 -0.58
Hero Motocorp 3,461.00 -20.00 -0.57
Wipro 272.55 -1.35 -0.49
See all Top Losers »

Video Wall

Watch: Amit Trivedi Remixes His Popular Song For News18

Watch: Amit Trivedi Remixes His Popular Song For News18

Recommended For You