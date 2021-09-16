Open a Jan Dhan Account And Get Insurance Cover of up to Rs. 2 lakhs

Under the Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana, bank accounts for poor people are opened at zero balance in post offices and nationalized banks. People who have their accounts registered under the PMJDY scheme can avail of a lot of benefits, including an insurance cover of up to Rs 2 lakh. But you have to keep in mind that you will only be eligible for these benefits if your bank account is linked to your Aadhar.

First, you need to make sure that all your documents are in order. Documents such as driving license, PAN card, Aadhar card, NREGA job card, passport, a job letter issued by authority etc. must be kept prepared. You might also need a document issued by a gazetted officer where your self-attested photographs are attached.

Now go to a bank/post office and ask for a form. On the form, you have to fill out your name, bank branch name, account number, mobile number, address, occupation/employment, nominee, annual income and number of dependents, village/town code, SSA code or ward number, etc.

If you have an old bank account, then you can easily convert it to a Jan Dhan account. First, you’ll need to apply for a Rupay card. Then when you visit the bank branch and fill out a form, your bank account will get converted to a PMJDY account.

Benefits of having a PMJDY account:

You get to avail an overdraft facility after 6 months

You would be provided with an accidental insurance cover up to Rs. 2 lakhs

Life insurance cover up to Rs. 30,000, which is available subject to fulfilment of eligibility conditions.

You would earn interest on the deposit.

You would get a free mobile banking facility.

The account opener would be provided with a free RuPay debit card, with which he can withdraw money.

It is easy to buy pension products through a PMJDY account.

If there is a Jan Dhan account, then the account will be opened for pension in schemes like PM Kisan and Shramyogi Maandhan.

