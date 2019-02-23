English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Oppo Plans USD 1.5 bn Investment in R&D With Focus on 5G; to Ramp up India Hiring
The company said it will be ready for trial in India from the second quarter; however, telecom operators will have to decide on timeline for tests.
Representative Image (image: News18.com)
Loading...
Barcelona: Chinese smartphone maker Oppo Mobiles on Saturday said it plans to invest USD 1.5 billion in research and development this year with focus on developing 5G as it unveiled its first smartphone on the next generation technology.
"Our 2019 R&D investment is budgeted at USD 1.5 billion, focusing on 5G, artificial intelligence, imaging, new material and product form design, as well as flash charging," Henry Tang, Director of Standards for Oppo, told reporters here.
The company also has plans to increase Indian R&D centre headcount by over three folds to 500 in two years.
"Currently, India R&D contributes in development of mobile systems, camera and network related technologies including in 5G. We have around 160 people right now in India R&D which we will be increasing to 500 by the end of next year," Tasleem Arif, VP and R&D Head, Oppo India, said.
The company said it will be ready for trial in India from the second quarter; however, telecom operators will have to decide on timeline for tests.
"We will be ready with 5G smartphone in the second quarter for trials in India. We are in discussion with all the three operators - Reliance Jio, Airtel and Vodafone Idea. They will have to decide on trials, " Arif said.
Meanwhile, the company announced its partnership with four global telecom operators — Swisscom, Optus, Telstra and SingTel.
Henry Tang, Director of Standards for Oppo, said the company has started field trials with some of the operators.
Oppo has partnered with Qualcomm for developing 5G smartphone on its chipset.
"It (the partnership) will bring 5G to commercial reality in 2019. We are going to bring the first Oppo 5G smartphone to the industry. We are doing everything...to make Oppo a leader in 5G and we expect that this collaboration is only going to increase, Cristiano Amon, President, Qualcomm, said.
"Our 2019 R&D investment is budgeted at USD 1.5 billion, focusing on 5G, artificial intelligence, imaging, new material and product form design, as well as flash charging," Henry Tang, Director of Standards for Oppo, told reporters here.
The company also has plans to increase Indian R&D centre headcount by over three folds to 500 in two years.
"Currently, India R&D contributes in development of mobile systems, camera and network related technologies including in 5G. We have around 160 people right now in India R&D which we will be increasing to 500 by the end of next year," Tasleem Arif, VP and R&D Head, Oppo India, said.
The company said it will be ready for trial in India from the second quarter; however, telecom operators will have to decide on timeline for tests.
"We will be ready with 5G smartphone in the second quarter for trials in India. We are in discussion with all the three operators - Reliance Jio, Airtel and Vodafone Idea. They will have to decide on trials, " Arif said.
Meanwhile, the company announced its partnership with four global telecom operators — Swisscom, Optus, Telstra and SingTel.
Henry Tang, Director of Standards for Oppo, said the company has started field trials with some of the operators.
Oppo has partnered with Qualcomm for developing 5G smartphone on its chipset.
"It (the partnership) will bring 5G to commercial reality in 2019. We are going to bring the first Oppo 5G smartphone to the industry. We are doing everything...to make Oppo a leader in 5G and we expect that this collaboration is only going to increase, Cristiano Amon, President, Qualcomm, said.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Fighting Insurgency In Kashmir: 740 Soldiers Killed In 12 Years
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
Shamima Begum, UK Teen Who Joined IS, Reveals Why She Has No Regrets
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
What Are India's Options Against Pakistan After Pulwama Attack?
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
Pulwama Attack Backlash: Can Universities Discriminate Against Kashmiri Students?
-
Saturday 16 February , 2019
Why Crown Prince MBS’s Visit is Significant For India's Interests in Afghanistan: World in Flux
Fighting Insurgency In Kashmir: 740 Soldiers Killed In 12 Years
Wednesday 20 February , 2019 Shamima Begum, UK Teen Who Joined IS, Reveals Why She Has No Regrets
Wednesday 20 February , 2019 What Are India's Options Against Pakistan After Pulwama Attack?
Wednesday 20 February , 2019 Pulwama Attack Backlash: Can Universities Discriminate Against Kashmiri Students?
Saturday 16 February , 2019 Why Crown Prince MBS’s Visit is Significant For India's Interests in Afghanistan: World in Flux
Most Active
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Kotak Mahindra
|1,237.90
|-3.98
|Yes Bank
|222.00
|3.18
|Reliance
|1,232.35
|-1.17
|Indiabulls Hsg
|679.95
|-0.58
|Axis Bank
|702.05
|0.70
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Kotak Mahindra
|1,241.05
|-3.71
|Reliance
|1,232.60
|-1.11
|Yes Bank
|221.95
|3.23
|Indiabulls Hsg
|680.35
|-0.40
|HDFC Bank
|2,091.65
|-1.11
Top Gainers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|IOC
|137.20
|4.65
|HPCL
|230.95
|3.59
|Yes Bank
|222.00
|3.18
|JSW Steel
|285.85
|3.18
|Vedanta
|169.65
|3.07
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Yes Bank
|221.95
|3.23
|Tata Motors
|174.55
|2.86
|Vedanta
|169.30
|2.86
|NTPC
|139.70
|2.27
|M&M
|646.10
|2.01
Top Losers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Kotak Mahindra
|1,237.90
|-3.98
|GAIL
|327.15
|-1.37
|Reliance
|1,232.35
|-1.17
|HDFC Bank
|2,091.45
|-1.16
|Cipla
|541.30
|-0.77
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Kotak Mahindra
|1,241.05
|-3.71
|Reliance
|1,232.60
|-1.11
|HDFC Bank
|2,091.65
|-1.11
|IndusInd Bank
|1,463.35
|-0.56
|Bajaj Finance
|2,641.05
|-0.45
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Salman Khan on Launching Star Kids: I Launch Deserving Candidates, Not Anybody
- Salman Khan, Sanjay Leela Bhansali Reunite for a Love Story, 19 Years After 'Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam'
- Hyundai Elite i20 Test Drive at Dealership Goes Horribly Wrong – Watch Video
- Hanoi Readies To Host Trump-Kim Summit
- Windies Are on the Rise and We Go Game by Game: Hetmyer
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results