Ordered to Clear Dues by 11:59pm Tonight, Airtel Says Will Pay Rs 10,000 Crore by Feb 20
Telecom operators were required to clear their dues by January 23 as per the apex court judgement of October 24, 2019 in the matter.
Image for representation.
New Delhi: Bharti Airtel on Friday offered the Department of Telecom to pay Rs 10,000 crore by February 20 and the rest of the dues before the next date of hearing on the adjusted gross revenue case in the Supreme Court.
After facing ire of the Supreme Court, the Department of Telecom on Friday directed all telecom operators to clear their dues by the end of the day.
"Nevertheless, in compliance with the judgement of the Hon'ble Supreme Court and their direction today, we shall deposit a sum of Rs 10,000 crore (on account) by 20th February, 2020, on behalf of the Bharti Group companies," Airtel said in a letter to Member (Finance) at the DoT.
Airtel owes nearly Rs 35,586 crore, including licence fee and spectrum usage charge, to the government.
Airtel said that as directed by the Member (Finance), the company is in the process of completing the self assessment exercises.
"You will appreciate this is a complicated process, covering 22 circles, multiple licenses and a substantial period of time and hence, is time consuming," the letter said.
Telecom operators were required to clear their dues by January 23 as per the apex court judgement of October 24, 2019 in the matter.
The top court of the country has directed the managing directors and directors of telcos and other firms to explain why contempt action be not taken against them for non-compliance of its order to pay adjusted gross revenue (AGR) of Rs 1.47 lakh crore to the Department of Telecommunications
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Thursday 04 April , 2019 Elections 2019: Will Wayanad Be A Safe Seat For Rahul Gandhi?
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019 Brexit So Far: What Led To The Chaos?
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019 Fighting Insurgency In Kashmir: 740 Soldiers Killed In 12 Years
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019 Shamima Begum, UK Teen Who Joined IS, Reveals Why She Has No Regrets
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|IndiGrid InvIT
|96.79
|0.30
|Godrej Agrovet
|520.30
|-6.45
|Reliance
|1,486.65
|0.86
|Avenue Supermar
|2,401.25
|-5.55
|Bharti Airtel
|565.10
|4.69
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Bharti Airtel
|565.10
|4.69
|HCL Tech
|621.40
|1.42
|ICICI Bank
|545.85
|0.90
|Reliance
|1,486.65
|0.86
|Tech Mahindra
|833.95
|0.72
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|IndusInd Bank
|1,176.35
|-4.38
|Power Grid Corp
|184.15
|-3.26
|SBI
|319.55
|-2.41
|Hero Motocorp
|2,355.00
|-2.24
|NTPC
|112.80
|-2.00
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Bigg Boss 13: Top Winners from Past Seasons and What They are Doing Now
- Indian Women's League: Gokulam Kerala FC Beat Kryphsa in Thrilling Final to Win Maiden Title
- Coronavirus Scare Has People Searching For Answers; Google Lists The Common Questions
- Bigg Boss 13: Old Video of Sidharth Shukla Fighting with Arjun Kapoor Goes Viral, Here's What Happened
- Maharashtra Govt's 'Shiv Bhojan' at Rs 10 is a Rage with Over 2 Lakh Meals sold in 17 Days